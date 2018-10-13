Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 13

Outcomes matter, Heng Swee Keat says in response to controversial Oxfam report



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat called the Oxfam report "a completely wrong analysis" on the sidelines of the G-20, World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Bali, on Oct 12, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Outcomes, not measures of input, are what matter, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday, in a sharp criticism of the way a report arrived at its conclusion that Singapore was among the 10 worst-performing countries at tackling the gap between rich and poor.

SIA completes world's longest commercial flight to Newark



The premimum economy section of SQ022. The Singapore-Newark service, which uses the Airbus 350-900ULR, is currently the world's longest commercial flight at 16,700km. ST PHOTO: EDWARD TEO



It took one sunrise and two nights to get passengers from Singapore to New Jersey on a non-stop flight over the North Pole.

Anwar set for victorious return to Parliament



Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaking at his last campaign in Bagan Pinang, Port Dickson, on Oct 13, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Malaysia's most famous political prisoner Anwar Ibrahim is set for a triumphant return to Parliament, two decades after he was sacked as deputy prime minister, which sparked the country's reform movement.

ST Engineering wins $7.5m 'smart lamp posts' tender



More than 100,000 lamp posts nationwide may eventually be "smartened up" after the trial. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Smart street lamps will be lighting up Geylang and one-north business park in Buona Vista early next year, now that ST Engineering has won the tender for the Lamppost-as-a-Platform project.

Ferrari driver Shi Ka Yee, 73, sentenced to 6 weeks' jail for string of offences



Shi Ka Yee has been sentenced to a total of six weeks' jail for a string of offences, ranging from obstructing Orchard Road in a road rage row, to trapping a tree pruner high on a crane in an argument with her neighbour. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



An elderly woman who has become infamous for causing a fuss with her Ferrari is now facing life in the slow lane.

16 deaths in a vast trail of destruction after Hurricane Michael hits Florida



A car is seen among destroyed houses in Mexico Beach, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, on Oct 12, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Hurricane Michael's death toll rose to 16 on Friday and was expected to climb higher as emergency workers searched rubble and the storm's grim consequences stretched from the Florida Panhandle into Virginia.

New exhibition on the haj showcases Kampong Glam's past as centre for Muslim pilgrims



A kiswah textile from Mecca from the early 20th century, one of the artifacts on display at the new exhibition at Malay Heritage Centre. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



For nearly a century, thousands of Muslim pilgrims from the region would flock to Kampong Glam before they boarded steamships to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia - more than 7,000km away.

Create a beautifully imperfect home with the wabi-sabi aesthetic



A rustic and simple interior decor for a bathroom in line with wabi-sabi aesthetics. The Japanese lifestyle philosophy embraces simplicity, imperfection and craftsmanship. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



A new minimalist concept called wabi-sabi is trending in the interior design world.

Asian Para Games: Boccia players win silver, swimmer Yip Pin Xiu receives special award



Boccia player Toh Sze Ning (above) won a silver medal in the mixed pair BC3 finals at the Asian Para Games on October 12, 2018, alongside partner Nurulasyiqah Taha and reserve Faye Lim. Singapore lost 4-2 to Hong Kong in the final. PHOTO: SINGAPORE DISABILITY SPORTS COUNCIL



The Singapore boccia players finished second in the mixed pair BC3 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Friday.

'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage



Donald and Melania Trump departing Johnstown, Pennsylvania, after an event marking the anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks. PHOTO: REUTERS



Melania Trump dismissed on Friday the widespread talk about her husband President Donald Trump's alleged affairs with a porn star and others, saying she has "more important things to think about."

