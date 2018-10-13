Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 13

Outcomes matter, Heng Swee Keat says in response to controversial Oxfam report
Outcomes, not measures of input, are what matter, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday, in a sharp criticism of the way a report arrived at its conclusion that Singapore was among the 10 worst-performing countries at tackling the gap between rich and poor.
SIA completes world's longest commercial flight to Newark
It took one sunrise and two nights to get passengers from Singapore to New Jersey on a non-stop flight over the North Pole.
Anwar set for victorious return to Parliament
Malaysia's most famous political prisoner Anwar Ibrahim is set for a triumphant return to Parliament, two decades after he was sacked as deputy prime minister, which sparked the country's reform movement.
ST Engineering wins $7.5m 'smart lamp posts' tender
Smart street lamps will be lighting up Geylang and one-north business park in Buona Vista early next year, now that ST Engineering has won the tender for the Lamppost-as-a-Platform project.
Ferrari driver Shi Ka Yee, 73, sentenced to 6 weeks' jail for string of offences
An elderly woman who has become infamous for causing a fuss with her Ferrari is now facing life in the slow lane.
16 deaths in a vast trail of destruction after Hurricane Michael hits Florida
Hurricane Michael's death toll rose to 16 on Friday and was expected to climb higher as emergency workers searched rubble and the storm's grim consequences stretched from the Florida Panhandle into Virginia.
New exhibition on the haj showcases Kampong Glam's past as centre for Muslim pilgrims
For nearly a century, thousands of Muslim pilgrims from the region would flock to Kampong Glam before they boarded steamships to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia - more than 7,000km away.
Create a beautifully imperfect home with the wabi-sabi aesthetic
A new minimalist concept called wabi-sabi is trending in the interior design world.
Asian Para Games: Boccia players win silver, swimmer Yip Pin Xiu receives special award
The Singapore boccia players finished second in the mixed pair BC3 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Friday.
'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Melania Trump dismissed on Friday the widespread talk about her husband President Donald Trump's alleged affairs with a porn star and others, saying she has "more important things to think about."