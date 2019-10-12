Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 12

US, China agree ‘phase one’ trade deal; Trump suspends October tariff hike
The partial accord, covering agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections, represented the biggest step toward resolution of a 15-month tariff war.
More than $1b to be spent on upgrading projects for public, private housing estates over next few years: Lawrence Wong
A key project to be launched for public housing estates from next year onwards will be the Home Improvement Programme for flats built between 1987 and 1997.
AHTC case: WP leaders Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim engineered plan to ensure FMSS could be appointed without tender, says High Court
The High Court said the two MPs planned for FM Solutions and Services to be set up shortly after the May 7, 2011, General Election.
AHTC case: Work continues at town council as WP MPs study court's decision, says Pritam
"We are reviewing the judgment carefully and will take the advice of our lawyers before announcing our next step," Mr Singh said.
What's driving Dyson's sudden exit from e-vehicle market?
With the move, Dyson has put paid to Singapore's ambition to nurture a high-tech automotive industry, says Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan.
Fewer households require government financial aid in 2018, lowest in 4 years
About 37,400 households benefited from the various ComCare schemes last year, including those receiving short-to-medium-term assistance and long-term assistance.
Malaysia budget 2020: Govt to spend more to fend off effects of US-China trade spat
Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed a wider shortfall between the government's revenue and its expenditure of 3.2 per cent of GDP for budget 2020.
Imam named Berita Harian Achiever of the Year for his interfaith work
Growing up with Catholics next door, and Hindus across the road, Imam Syed Hassan Mohamed Al-Attas has been interacting with those of different faiths his entire life.
Shoring up Singapore's coastlines as sea levels rise faster than expected
Tides and storm surges are among the factors that will affect such planning, say experts.
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing just a 'string' at Philippine resort island Boracay
The tourist, in her 20s, was summoned to the Boracay police station after photos of her wearing a two-piece string bikini circulated on social media.