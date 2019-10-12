Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 12

US, China agree ‘phase one’ trade deal; Trump suspends October tariff hike



Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He sitting across a desk from US Presdient Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Oct 11, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The partial accord, covering agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections, represented the biggest step toward resolution of a 15-month tariff war.

More than $1b to be spent on upgrading projects for public, private housing estates over next few years: Lawrence Wong



Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong speaking at the annual MND Huddle at Fort Canning Park on Oct 11, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



A key project to be launched for public housing estates from next year onwards will be the Home Improvement Programme for flats built between 1987 and 1997.

AHTC case: WP leaders Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim engineered plan to ensure FMSS could be appointed without tender, says High Court



Workers’ Party MPs (from left) Pritam Singh, Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim seen at the Supreme Court on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The High Court said the two MPs planned for FM Solutions and Services to be set up shortly after the May 7, 2011, General Election.

AHTC case: Work continues at town council as WP MPs study court's decision, says Pritam



Following the release of the judgment in the AHTC case, most of the 20 residents in Aljunied GRC and Hougang interviewed said they were not surprised by the verdict, but hoped that the outcome would not disqualify Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Low Thia Khiang from being MPs. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



"We are reviewing the judgment carefully and will take the advice of our lawyers before announcing our next step," Mr Singh said.

What's driving Dyson's sudden exit from e-vehicle market?



The plug has been pulled on the plans by appliance maker Dyson to produce a game changing electric car in Singapore. PHOTO: REUTERS



With the move, Dyson has put paid to Singapore's ambition to nurture a high-tech automotive industry, says Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan.

Fewer households require government financial aid in 2018, lowest in 4 years



Rental flats in Champions Way in Woodlands. PHOTO: ST FILE



About 37,400 households benefited from the various ComCare schemes last year, including those receiving short-to-medium-term assistance and long-term assistance.

Malaysia budget 2020: Govt to spend more to fend off effects of US-China trade spat



Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad waving on arrival at Parliament for the budget presentation by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (right) yesterday. Accompanying them were Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed a wider shortfall between the government's revenue and its expenditure of 3.2 per cent of GDP for budget 2020.

Imam named Berita Harian Achiever of the Year for his interfaith work



Berita Harian Achiever of the Year Imam Syed Hassan Mohamed Al-Attas has been interacting with those of different faiths his entire life. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Growing up with Catholics next door, and Hindus across the road, Imam Syed Hassan Mohamed Al-Attas has been interacting with those of different faiths his entire life.

Shoring up Singapore's coastlines as sea levels rise faster than expected



A January 2015 photo showing the submerged boardwalk at Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve during a spring tide, which happens when the Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned, and the gravitational pull of the Sun and Moon work together in pulling tides to greater heights. ST FILE PHOTO



Tides and storm surges are among the factors that will affect such planning, say experts.

Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing just a 'string' at Philippine resort island Boracay



A Taiwanese woman was summoned to the Boracay police station after photos of her wearing a two-piece string bikini along the famous white beach of the island circulated on social media. She was fined 2,500 pesos (S$67). PHOTO: COURTESY OF TRISTAN GELITO PADILLA



The tourist, in her 20s, was summoned to the Boracay police station after photos of her wearing a two-piece string bikini circulated on social media.

