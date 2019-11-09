Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 9

$7m grant to help food delivery riders affected by footpath ban replace their e-scooters with other devices



Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min (in white, left) and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education Faishal Ibrahim (in white, right) speaking to delivery riders at LTA's headquarters along Hampshire Road on Nov 8, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Riders who trade in their existing e-scooters will each receive up to $1,000 to buy a power-assisted bicycle, or $600 for a bicycle.

EU Council approves EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement which will take effect on Nov 21



Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran (right) announced the FTA with EU trade commissioner-designate Phil Hogan at a gala dinner on Nov 8, 2019. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE & INDUSTRY



It is the first such agreement between the EU, which is the world's largest single market, and an Asean member state.

Foreign domestic workers: A suggested rule book



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



Professor Tommy Koh says an affluent society like Singapore can afford to treat its vulnerable workers, such as foreign domestic workers, better.

Relief for delivery riders after trade-in grant, but some concerns remain



Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee meeting a group of food delivery riders at his Meet-the-People Session in Jurong Spring on Nov 7, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Food delivery riders are relieved that the authorities will help them switch to alternative modes of transport but some are concerned about going on the road alongside other vehicles.

PUB advises PMD users against riding on drain gratings to get around footpath ban



A man on e-scooter/PMD riding on a footpath in Chinatown, Nov 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Damaging a drain is considered an offence under the Sewerage and Drainage Act. Those convicted may be fined up to $40,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.

SCDF issues warning to Jurong-Clementi Town Council after officers unable to use hose reels during fire



A fire broke out on Nov 1 at around 4.30am on the 13th floor unit of Block 210A, Bukit Batok Street 21. PHOTO: JAMES SANGILI



The fire broke out on Nov 1 at around 4.30am on the 13th floor unit of Block 210A, Bukit Batok Street 21.

Two sightings of birds never before seen in Singapore excite bird watchers



The sighting of the fairy pitta (left), a colourful songbird, is the first record of this species in Singapore. The blue-winged pitta (right) has previously been seen here. PHOTOS: FRANCIS YAP



But more research is needed to determine if both species - the fairy pitta and the cinereous tit - are here to stay.

Drugs worth $79,000 seized in CNB operation; 94 people arrested, including 47-year-old grandma



Among those arrested was a 47-year-old grandmother who had three children with her at the time of her arrest on Nov 4, 2019. PHOTO: CNB



The woman was suspected of drug trafficking in Jurong West Street 91. Two small packets of Ice, suspected to belong to her, were recovered by the authorities.

Football: Two parties mulling takeover of SPL club Warriors; undeterred by its legal woes



In a photo taken on Nov 2, Warriors FC players celebrate after a goal during the Singapore Cup final between Warriors FC and Tampines Rovers. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Sources have told ST that both parties - who are foreign - are aware of the liabilities that encumber the Warriors, and are mapping out a plan to manage these debts.

Shoe designer Beatrix Ong debuts merchandise in Singapore inspired by great-grand uncle Sun Yat Sen



British shoe designer Beatrix Ong is better known for working directly under Jimmy Choo - but she also happens to be Sun Yat Sen's great-niece. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



She collaborated with the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall to design a line of exclusive merchandise for the museum.

