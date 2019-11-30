Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 30.

London Bridge terror attack: Police confirm two deaths in stabbing incident; suspect shot dead



Videos on Twitter show police officers backing away from the suspect lying on the pavement. PHOTO: MONKEYTRIPES/TWITTER



The man, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, stabbed several people before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.

Dutch police says three injured in shopping street stabbing attack in The Hague; manhunt underway



Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the city centre of The Hague, Netherlands, on Nov 29, 2019. PHOTO: AP



The stabbing happened at the Hudson’s Bay department store in Grote Marktstraat, the biggest shopping area in The Hague.

The science and technology of keeping Singapore safe





Senior lab analyst Ng Li Teng working at the HTX CBRNE Lab a Woodlands Checkpoint, on Nov 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



With experts in fields as diverse as forensics, biometrics and robotics, the new Home Team Science and Technology Agency has placed itself firmly in the front line when it comes to keeping the nation safe.

Coroner records 'unfortunate misadventure' after infant suffocates while sleeping with the father



It was the first time the baby was put on the bed next to a sleeping parent, and his mother placed him there as she did not want him to be alone while she took an older child for a bath. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH



The coroner said parents had to be vigilant and observe safe sleeping habits at all times.

SEA Games: Singapore's 52-year reign as water polo kings ends as Indonesia lift the gold



Singapore's Ang An Jun in action during the SEA Games match against Indonesia on Nov 28, 2019. Singapore lost 5-7 to Indonesia. PHOTO: ANDY CHUA/SNOC



The Indonesians beat Malaysia 14-7 at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines but the title was confirmed as theirs only after the hosts failed to beat Singapore in a later match.

Hong Kong government should respond to protesters' demands: Jasper Tsang



Pro-democracy protesters clashing with the police outside The Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov 16. Two nights later, former Hong Kong Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang entered the campus and successfully persuaded more than 100 protesters to leave the university grounds peacefully. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The former president of the Legislative Council, a stalwart of the pro-Beijing camp, told East Asia Editor Goh Sui Noi that the protests are a wake-up call for Hong Kongers to tackle the city's problems.

German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered



A rare disease made headlines on Nov 27 when a German man died from the infection after being licked by his dog. PHOTO: PEXELS



Severe infection from the Capnocytophaga canimorsus bacteria is uncommon in people with healthy immune systems, said doctors.

Competition watchdog seeks court order to stop e-commerce website from using 'subscription trap'



A screengrab of footwear site myglamorous.sg taken on in January. Consumers who made purchases on the website alleged that they were charged a recurring monthly "VIP Club" fee without their knowledge or consent. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MYGLAMOROUS.SG



Consumers can be misled into signing up for a subscription programme upon making an online purchase, without being clearly informed of the subscription and its associated fees.

Expect more rain, 22 deg C temperature in the first 2 weeks of December



The north-east monsoon conditions over the island since early this month are expected to continue till March next year. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The north-east monsoon conditions over the island since early this month are expected to continue till March next year, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore.

Check in, be green: 5 earth-friendly hotels for your staycation



A deluxe harbour view room (above) at Fairmont Singapore; and director of culinary operations Robert Stirrup at the hotel’s new aquaponics garden. PHOTO: FAIRMONT SINGAPORE; CLARA LOCK



Save on plane tickets and carbon emissions for an indulgent weekend at these hotels.

