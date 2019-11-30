Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 30.
London Bridge terror attack: Police confirm two deaths in stabbing incident; suspect shot dead
The man, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, stabbed several people before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.
Dutch police says three injured in shopping street stabbing attack in The Hague; manhunt underway
The stabbing happened at the Hudson’s Bay department store in Grote Marktstraat, the biggest shopping area in The Hague.
The science and technology of keeping Singapore safe
With experts in fields as diverse as forensics, biometrics and robotics, the new Home Team Science and Technology Agency has placed itself firmly in the front line when it comes to keeping the nation safe.
Coroner records 'unfortunate misadventure' after infant suffocates while sleeping with the father
The coroner said parents had to be vigilant and observe safe sleeping habits at all times.
SEA Games: Singapore's 52-year reign as water polo kings ends as Indonesia lift the gold
The Indonesians beat Malaysia 14-7 at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines but the title was confirmed as theirs only after the hosts failed to beat Singapore in a later match.
Hong Kong government should respond to protesters' demands: Jasper Tsang
The former president of the Legislative Council, a stalwart of the pro-Beijing camp, told East Asia Editor Goh Sui Noi that the protests are a wake-up call for Hong Kongers to tackle the city's problems.
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered
Severe infection from the Capnocytophaga canimorsus bacteria is uncommon in people with healthy immune systems, said doctors.
Competition watchdog seeks court order to stop e-commerce website from using 'subscription trap'
Consumers can be misled into signing up for a subscription programme upon making an online purchase, without being clearly informed of the subscription and its associated fees.
Expect more rain, 22 deg C temperature in the first 2 weeks of December
The north-east monsoon conditions over the island since early this month are expected to continue till March next year, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore.
Check in, be green: 5 earth-friendly hotels for your staycation
Save on plane tickets and carbon emissions for an indulgent weekend at these hotels.