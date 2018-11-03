Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 3.

Rail network on course to meet reliability target: Khaw Boon Wan



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that the 660,000 train-km achieved was "two-thirds" to his target of 1,000,000 train-km between delays by 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



At the seventh Joint Forum on Infrastructure Maintenance, Mr Khaw disclosed that the overall system had clocked 660,000 train-km between delays in the first three quarters of the year.

READ MORE HERE

New medical centre at Changi General Hospital clusters different specialties to care for complex problems



A pharmacist retrieving prescribed medication from the outpatient pharmacy automation system in the back end of the pharmacy of the newly launched Medical Centre in the Changi General Hospital Campus on Nov 2, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Changi General Hospital's new medical centre houses 14 specialist clinics and centres.

READ MORE HERE

High Court reviews sentencing practice for workplace safety breaches, jail to be expected for serious cases



A construction foreman was sentenced to 25 weeks' jail over his negligence in a Fusionopolis worksite accident in 2014, which resulted in the death of two workers. PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER



In sending a construction foreman to jail for 25 weeks, Justice Chan Seng Onn also laid out sentencing guidelines for future cases.

READ MORE HERE

Trump predicts US will reach a good trade deal with China



US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at the White House before departing on a campaign trip. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump said he will likely make a deal with China on trade, adding that a lot of progress had been made to resolve the two countries’ differences but warning that he still may impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

READ MORE HERE

Official claims Jamal Khashoggi's body 'dissolved' after Istanbul murder



Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly during a memorial service for Khashoggi in Washington on Nov 2, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The claim echoed details a Turkish official had earlier given to the Washington Post - for which Khashoggi was a contributor - that authorities were investigating a theory the body was destroyed in acid.

READ MORE HERE

WP's legal bill $800k to date, AHTC to let court decide its fees



Workers' Party's Pritam Singh, Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim at the Supreme Court on Oct 8, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Last week, the Workers' Party town councillors raised over $1.13 million in a crowdfunding exercise that closed after three days, as the amount raised "substantially covers the legal fees required at this point in time", they wrote then.

READ MORE HERE

Yip Pin Xiu, the cosmetics star - what a beautiful notion



Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is the first person with a disability to be featured in a Singapore advertisement for cosmetics brand Lancome. PHOTO: LANCOME



It's not that Yip isn't pretty for she fits into traditional notions of what is attractive, but her allure also lies in her poise and feats, in her effort and drive, in her ambition and persistence.

READ MORE HERE

ST journalists produce film on illegal wildlife trade



An Asiatic black bear caged in a village in Vietnam, where its bile is believed to help cure joint pains. A short film produced by two ST journalists uncovers the dark underbelly of South-east Asia's illegal wildlife trade. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A short film that they produced on South-east Asia's illegal wildlife trade will be screened at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands.

READ MORE HERE

What we know about the Game Of Thrones epic final season



Kit Harrington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game Of Thrones. PHOTO: HBO



One of the biggest television shows is coming to an end. HBO's monster hit of a series Game Of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's books, will release its eighth and final season in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Godfather of HK film industry Raymond Chow dies at age 91



(From left) Television producer Robert Chua, actor Bruce Lee and Mr Raymond Chow at a lunch session in 1972. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ROBERT CHUA



His name was synonymous with gongfu legend and cultural icon Bruce Lee.

READ MORE HERE