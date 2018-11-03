Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 3.
Rail network on course to meet reliability target: Khaw Boon Wan
At the seventh Joint Forum on Infrastructure Maintenance, Mr Khaw disclosed that the overall system had clocked 660,000 train-km between delays in the first three quarters of the year.
New medical centre at Changi General Hospital clusters different specialties to care for complex problems
Changi General Hospital's new medical centre houses 14 specialist clinics and centres.
High Court reviews sentencing practice for workplace safety breaches, jail to be expected for serious cases
In sending a construction foreman to jail for 25 weeks, Justice Chan Seng Onn also laid out sentencing guidelines for future cases.
Trump predicts US will reach a good trade deal with China
US President Donald Trump said he will likely make a deal with China on trade, adding that a lot of progress had been made to resolve the two countries’ differences but warning that he still may impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.
Official claims Jamal Khashoggi's body 'dissolved' after Istanbul murder
The claim echoed details a Turkish official had earlier given to the Washington Post - for which Khashoggi was a contributor - that authorities were investigating a theory the body was destroyed in acid.
WP's legal bill $800k to date, AHTC to let court decide its fees
Last week, the Workers' Party town councillors raised over $1.13 million in a crowdfunding exercise that closed after three days, as the amount raised "substantially covers the legal fees required at this point in time", they wrote then.
Yip Pin Xiu, the cosmetics star - what a beautiful notion
It's not that Yip isn't pretty for she fits into traditional notions of what is attractive, but her allure also lies in her poise and feats, in her effort and drive, in her ambition and persistence.
ST journalists produce film on illegal wildlife trade
A short film that they produced on South-east Asia's illegal wildlife trade will be screened at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands.
What we know about the Game Of Thrones epic final season
One of the biggest television shows is coming to an end. HBO's monster hit of a series Game Of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's books, will release its eighth and final season in 2019.
Godfather of HK film industry Raymond Chow dies at age 91
His name was synonymous with gongfu legend and cultural icon Bruce Lee.