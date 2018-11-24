Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 24
PAP unveils new leadership: Key challenge will be keeping party cohesive and united
No guarantee that divisions and disruptions will not arise in ongoing political transition.
How the PAP's 4G team chose Heng Swee Keat to lead them
For many months, the fourth-generation team in the People's Action Party deliberated over who they should pick to lead them.
85,000 civil servants to get one month's bonus in Dec
The Civil Service, Singapore's largest employer, will pay civil servants a year-end annual variable component of one month's pay - the same as last year.
Taipei, Kaohsiung too close to call as campaigning ends on high note
Waving Taiwan flags and yelling "dong suan" (elected in the Minnan dialect), hundreds of thousands of people rallied across Taiwan hours before the most closely fought municipal polls in recent memory.
Suitcase murder: Singaporean sentenced to life in jail for murder of ex-wife in Perth
Singaporean Ban Ah Ping was sentenced to life in prison in Australia after murdering his former wife and stuffing her body in a suitcase before dumping it in a river.
Churches' council disappointed with Orchard Road Xmas light-up; STB has reached out to discuss matter
The Singapore Tourism Board has reached out to the National Council of Churches of Singapore “to initiate a conversation for both parties to better understand each other’s views and perspectives”.
Police looking into alleged abduction attempt at Suntec City Toys 'R' Us outlet
A letter from Josiah childcare centre stated the incident involved a Kindergarten 1 boy and took place on Wednesday evening.
US report says climate change will batter economy, in clash with Trump
The White House dismissed the congressionally mandated reported as inaccurate.
87-year-old to retract epic Singapore-London drive
Sixty-three years ago, newly-minted Cambridge graduate Tim Slessor, then 24, drove from London to Singapore in two Land Rovers with five friends.
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan expecting first child
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan are expecting their first child.