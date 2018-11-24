Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 24

PAP unveils new leadership: Key challenge will be keeping party cohesive and united



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (left) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing at the PAP press conference at its Bedok headquarters on Nov 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



No guarantee that divisions and disruptions will not arise in ongoing political transition.

How the PAP's 4G team chose Heng Swee Keat to lead them



Members of the People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation leadership team (from left) Sitoh Yih Pin, Maliki Osman, Indranee Rajah, Chan Chun Sing, Heng Swee Keat, Vivian Balakrishnan (back to camera) and Grace Fu after the press conference at the PAP headquarters in Bedok on Nov 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



For many months, the fourth-generation team in the People's Action Party deliberated over who they should pick to lead them.

85,000 civil servants to get one month's bonus in Dec



Singapore's economy is forecast to grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Civil Service, Singapore's largest employer, will pay civil servants a year-end annual variable component of one month's pay - the same as last year.

Taipei, Kaohsiung too close to call as campaigning ends on high note



Supporters of the opposition Nationalist Kuomintang Party's Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu at a campaign rally in Kaohsiung on Nov 23, 2018. The Kaohsiung race is the most widely anticipated of Taiwan's local elections. PHOTO: REUTERS



Waving Taiwan flags and yelling "dong suan" (elected in the Minnan dialect), hundreds of thousands of people rallied across Taiwan hours before the most closely fought municipal polls in recent memory.

Suitcase murder: Singaporean sentenced to life in jail for murder of ex-wife in Perth



Ban Ah Ping was sentenced to life in prison, while his daughter Tiffany Wan was jailed for four years and 10 months for attempting to cover up the crime. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Singaporean Ban Ah Ping was sentenced to life in prison in Australia after murdering his former wife and stuffing her body in a suitcase before dumping it in a river.

Churches' council disappointed with Orchard Road Xmas light-up; STB has reached out to discuss matter



Disney-themed Christmas 2018 light-up along Orchard Road. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The Singapore Tourism Board has reached out to the National Council of Churches of Singapore “to initiate a conversation for both parties to better understand each other’s views and perspectives”.

Police looking into alleged abduction attempt at Suntec City Toys 'R' Us outlet



A letter from Josiah childcare centre stated that the incident involved a Kindergarten 1 boy. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



A letter from Josiah childcare centre stated the incident involved a Kindergarten 1 boy and took place on Wednesday evening.

US report says climate change will batter economy, in clash with Trump



Trump (above) announced in 2017 his intention to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris Deal agreed by nearly 200 nations to combat climate change. PHOTO: REUTERS



The White House dismissed the congressionally mandated reported as inaccurate.

87-year-old to retract epic Singapore-London drive



Mr Tim Slessor plans to drive from Singapore to London next year. Next to him is a Land Rover Defender owned by Mr Larry Leong, who drove it from London to Kuala Lumpur in 2007 and from Singapore to London in 2015. ST PHOTO: TOH YONG CHUAN



Sixty-three years ago, newly-minted Cambridge graduate Tim Slessor, then 24, drove from London to Singapore in two Land Rovers with five friends.

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan expecting first child





Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan are expecting their first child, after tying the knot in August. PHOTO: APPLE DAILY



Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan are expecting their first child.

