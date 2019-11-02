Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 2

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after strong US jobs data
Markets were cheered by the strong labour market, after the government reported that US firms added 128,000 net new jobs last month.
LRT for JB-Singapore line may prove more costly in long run: Experts
While KL's proposal may lower initial construction costs, an LRT system may be more costly to maintain, they say.
WP's Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang to face parliamentary motion calling on them to recuse themselves from AHTC's financial matters
A High Court judge had said they had acted dishonestly when they awarded a managing agent contract to a company set up by their supporters without calling a tender.
Defiant Trump touts economy, rallies base against impeachment
“You can’t impeach a president who has the greatest economy in the history of our nation,” said Mr Trump.
UK truck deaths: Second man charged, victims now thought to be Vietnamese
Two people have also been detained in Vietnam.
China, US trade negotiators reach 'consensus on principles'
Both sides also discussed the next consultations, says China, without providing further details.
Man who allegedly took upskirt videos dies near Little India after being detained by others
An eyewitness said she heard an altercation and what sounded like someone wailing, along with angry voices.
The price of going plastic-free in Singapore
ST reporter Jeanell Kiew takes up the challenge to go plastic-free for two weeks.
Biodegradable disposables can harm environment too: Experts
A metal straw has the same environmental impact as hundreds of plastic straws.
Expect more wet weather in the first half of November, with some thundery showers
On one or two of these days, the showers could start in the late morning.