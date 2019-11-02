Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 2

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after strong US jobs data



A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, Oct 31, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Markets were cheered by the strong labour market, after the government reported that US firms added 128,000 net new jobs last month.

LRT for JB-Singapore line may prove more costly in long run: Experts



An artist's impression of Woodlands North station, which would be connected to Johor Baru by the Rapid Transit System Link. PHOTO: LTA



While KL's proposal may lower initial construction costs, an LRT system may be more costly to maintain, they say.

WP's Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang to face parliamentary motion calling on them to recuse themselves from AHTC's financial matters



A motion will be introduced in Parliament on Nov 5, 2019, calling on Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from all financial matters at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council. PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, ST FILE



A High Court judge had said they had acted dishonestly when they awarded a managing agent contract to a company set up by their supporters without calling a tender.

Defiant Trump touts economy, rallies base against impeachment



Donald Trump smiles during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas. PHOTO: REUTERS



“You can’t impeach a president who has the greatest economy in the history of our nation,” said Mr Trump.

UK truck deaths: Second man charged, victims now thought to be Vietnamese



Police move the container lorry in which bodies were discovered, in Grays, Essex. PHOTO: REUTERS



Two people have also been detained in Vietnam.

China, US trade negotiators reach 'consensus on principles'



China's Vice-Premier Liu He gestures to the media between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington on Oct 10, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Both sides also discussed the next consultations, says China, without providing further details.

Man who allegedly took upskirt videos dies near Little India after being detained by others



When police officers arrived at the scene, the man was motionless and had no pulse. The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and police are investigating. PHOTO: ST READER



An eyewitness said she heard an altercation and what sounded like someone wailing, along with angry voices.

The price of going plastic-free in Singapore



The writer and her mother, Mrs Patricia Kiew, 49, a homemaker, making bags with old copies of newspapers. The bags are used to line waste bins around the home, as an alternative to plastic bags do dispose of garbage. ST PHOTO: JEANELL KIEW



ST reporter Jeanell Kiew takes up the challenge to go plastic-free for two weeks.

Biodegradable disposables can harm environment too: Experts



Single-use plastics, bottles, fishing equipment and packaging materials are said to be the biggest culprits when it comes to environmental impact. PHOTO: ST FILE



A metal straw has the same environmental impact as hundreds of plastic straws.

Expect more wet weather in the first half of November, with some thundery showers



Inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore since last month are expected to continue in November. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



On one or two of these days, the showers could start in the late morning.

