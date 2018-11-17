Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 17.
13 new faces on the Future Economy Council
The committee that charts the direction of Singapore's economy and seeks the transformation of major industries has added 13 new faces into its ranks.
Social enterprise hawker centres to receive dishwashing subsidies for next two years: NEA
In 2019, the National Environment Agency will pay half of the hawkers' dishwashing fees and, in 2020, it will pay 30 per cent of them.
Trump says China wants trade deal, more tariffs may not be needed
A deal to resolve the dispute would be a huge breakthrough on the issue that has dominated much of President Donald Trump’s two years in office.
NUS team develops man-made molecule that can 'kill' skin cancer cells
Researchers at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine say they have developed a molecule that can "kill" melanoma skin cancer cells.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau a descendant of Raffles Institution's first headmaster
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has another family tie to Singapore - his great-great-great-great-grandfather is John Henry Moor, the first headmaster of Raffles Institution.
Expect less rain in next fortnight but inter-monsoon conditions to persist: Weatherman
The daily temperature for the next fortnight is expected to range between 24 and 33 deg C. There could be a few warm days during this period where the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 deg C.
SMU's longest-serving president Arnoud De Meyer honoured for transforming university
Professor Arnoud De Meyer, who is the Singapore Management University's (SMU) longest-serving president, will hand over the baton to his No. 2, SMU provost Lily Kong, in January.
Heard of ASMR? Millions are watching people whisper to a camera
ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is the non-medical term for the sensation experienced by some people in response to specific sights and gentle sounds.
Dubai's new pipeline for tourists - culture
Once known for its glitz, Dubai looks to target the discerning traveller by highlighting its tradition and rich heritage.
Harry Potter casts a spell on fans at Changi Airport's Wizarding World Holiday launch
It is the first such Harry Potter-themed event held outside the Universal Studios theme parks, as well as the first in an airport.