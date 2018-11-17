Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 17.

13 new faces on the Future Economy Council



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (foreground), who chairs the Future Economy Council, with fellow council members, including Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling, on a tour of the SingPost Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub yesterday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The committee that charts the direction of Singapore's economy and seeks the transformation of major industries has added 13 new faces into its ranks.

Social enterprise hawker centres to receive dishwashing subsidies for next two years: NEA



Jurong West Hawker Centre, which is run by Hawker Management by Koufu, is one of seven hawker centres here that are currently managed by private social enterprises and cooperatives. PHOTO: ST FILE



In 2019, the National Environment Agency will pay half of the hawkers' dishwashing fees and, in 2020, it will pay 30 per cent of them.

Trump says China wants trade deal, more tariffs may not be needed



Trump talking to reporters at a White House signing ceremony for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act. PHOTO: REUTERS



A deal to resolve the dispute would be a huge breakthrough on the issue that has dominated much of President Donald Trump’s two years in office.

NUS team develops man-made molecule that can 'kill' skin cancer cells



Professor Carlos Ibanez says the use of the molecule to activate the "death receptor" of melanoma skin cancer cells presents an option for a new treatment method for the remaining 45 per cent of melanoma skin cancer patients for whom current treatment fails. PHOTO: NUS YONG LOO LIN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Researchers at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine say they have developed a molecule that can "kill" melanoma skin cancer cells.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau a descendant of Raffles Institution's first headmaster



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's great-great-great-great-grandfather is John Henry Moor, the first headmaster of Raffles Institution. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has another family tie to Singapore - his great-great-great-great-grandfather is John Henry Moor, the first headmaster of Raffles Institution.

Expect less rain in next fortnight but inter-monsoon conditions to persist: Weatherman



A gradual strengthening and shift in the wind direction is expected towards the end of November 2018, signalling the start of the north-east monsoon season. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The daily temperature for the next fortnight is expected to range between 24 and 33 deg C. There could be a few warm days during this period where the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 deg C.

SMU's longest-serving president Arnoud De Meyer honoured for transforming university



Singapore Management University's outgoing president Arnoud De Meyer and his successor, SMU provost Lily Kong, at a farewell ceremony for the 64-year-old don last night. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Professor Arnoud De Meyer, who is the Singapore Management University's (SMU) longest-serving president, will hand over the baton to his No. 2, SMU provost Lily Kong, in January.

Heard of ASMR? Millions are watching people whisper to a camera



American rapper Cardi B made an ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, video that has since racked up over 8.5 million views. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is the non-medical term for the sensation experienced by some people in response to specific sights and gentle sounds.

Dubai's new pipeline for tourists - culture



Dubai aims to show that it is more than just luxury and ostentation, and is pulling out all the stops to meet its target of hosting 20 million tourists annually by 2020. PHOTO: DUBAI'S DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM AND COMMERCE MARKETING



Once known for its glitz, Dubai looks to target the discerning traveller by highlighting its tradition and rich heritage.

Harry Potter casts a spell on fans at Changi Airport's Wizarding World Holiday launch



A Wizarding World Holiday at Changi is the first Harry Potter-themed event held outside the Universal Studios theme parks, as well as the first in an airport. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



It is the first such Harry Potter-themed event held outside the Universal Studios theme parks, as well as the first in an airport.

