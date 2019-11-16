Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 16.

About 1,000 delivery riders register to give up e-scooters as $7m trade-in scheme kicks off

They are among the first sign-ups as a $7m scheme to trade in PMDs and buy other devices starts.

US president Donald Trump goes after impeachment witness in 'intimidating' attack

Former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said she felt intimidated by the president as he launched an extraordinary, real-time attack midway through her testimony to Congress.

Buddhist temple denies abbot's alleged sex acts with men

The 102-year-old Leong San See temple has lodged a police report against a Facebook user who on Thursday posted photos and descriptions allegedly of the Venerable Tuan Boon engaging in sex acts with men.

China says Britain fuelling protests after Hong Kong minister Teresa Cheng jostled by protesters in London

China calls it an "appalling attack" and has demanded that Britain offer security protection to Ms Cheng.

CPF basic retirement sum should be regularly adjusted so payouts keep pace with inflation, standard of living: Josephine Teo

"With rising aspirations, retirement adequacy is not just a matter of meeting basic expenses," Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said.

MP Murali Pillai apologises for faulty fire hoses after Bukit Batok blaze

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai told residents that he was accountable to them as their elected representative.

Scalded 5-year-old boy's condition would not have deteriorated so easily if he had medical care earlier: Burns expert

"Time is of the essence in treating extensive burn wounds," Dr Gavin Kang of the KK Women's and Children's Hospital told the High Court when he took the stand on the fourth day of the trial.

Singapore joins global fight against antibiotic resistance

Tie-up with MIT taps a century-old science in key research to tackle the pressing issue.

Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city

An exceptionally high tide hit Venice again on Friday, just three days after the city suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years, leaving squares, shops and hotels once more inundated.

Senoko Energy seeking govt aid amid power supply glut: Report

Senoko, which has been operating since 1977, has three subsidiaries - Senoko Energy Supply, Senoko Services and Senoko Gas Supply.

