Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 10.

PAP exco election set to give younger leaders bigger role in party



Someone from PAP's central executive committee will eventually become Singapore's next prime minister, taking over from PM Lee, who has made clear he intends to hand over to a successor by the time he turns 70, in 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Younger ministers likely to take up more significant posts in top decision-making body.

In high-level talks, US presses China to halt militarisation of South China Sea



Mike Pompeo (left) and James Mattis (second right) conclude a news conference with Yang Jiechi (right) and Wei Fenghe. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The United States on Friday urged China to halt its militarisation of the disputed South China Sea, drawing a rebuke from Beijing for sending US warships and planes close to islands claimed by China in the strategic waterway.

Spize Restaurant in River Valley suspended after 49 cases of gastroenteritis reported



Spize said that its River Valley outlet supplied 88 bento sets on Nov 6, 2018, and that it was aware of 15 people who fell ill after consuming the sets. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



At least 49 people have fallen ill with gastroenteritis after eating food prepared at Spize Restaurant, the National Environment Agency said on Friday.

New rules for social enterprise hawker centres: Changes a good first step, say stakeholders



A hawker at the Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub believes the changes announced by the NEA would help young hawkers find a foothold. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



A good start, but tweaks will be needed along the way. At the same time, hawkers and operators of social enterprise hawker centres should also learn to work closer together in addressing issues.

Imelda Marcos gets 42 years' jail for graft



Imelda Marcos visiting the grave of her late husband, former strongman Ferdinand Marcos, at the Heroes Cemetery on Nov 1 in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The 89-year-old was allowed to post bail while appealing against her conviction over graft charges involving some US$658 million (S$906 million) that her family was accused of hiding through foundations set up in Switzerland.

Jurong Town Hall, Great Madras, Khong Guan Building and ACM's new wings win heritage awards



Clockwise from top left: Jurong Town Hall, The Great Madras, Khong Guan Building, and the Riverfront and Kwek Hong Png wings of the Asian Civilisations Museum. PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN, STUDIO PERIPHERY, FARM ARCHITECTS, DARREN SOH, META ARCHITECTURE, ST FILE



The heritage buildings were conferred awards for demonstrating the highest standards of restoration by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Bricks fall from ninth-storey HDB external facade; AHTC working with relevant authorities



The incident occurred at Block 634 Bedok Reservoir Road at around 3pm on Nov 8, 2018. No injuries were reported. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PRITAM SINGH



The peaceful afternoon atmosphere in Bedok Reservoir Road was shattered, as bricks from the external facade of an HDB block dropped and fell nine storeys to the ground.

Kardashians, director Guillermo del Toro among celebrities fleeing as Malibu burns



Celebrities including (from left) Alyssa Milano, Kim Kardashian and Guillermo del Toro had to evacuate. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



The entire 12,000-strong population of Malibu, which stretches 43.5km along the Pacific Ocean in Southern California and up into the Santa Monica mountains, was placed under mandatory evacuation as the Woolsey fire exploded overnight and jumped a freeway.

Football: Singapore open AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Indonesia



Singapore captain Hariss Harun in action during the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup Group B opener against Indonesia at the National Stadium on Nov 9, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The Lions have gotten off to a flying start in their Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup campaign after beating Indonesia 1-0 in their Group B opener at the National Stadium on Friday.

Swimming: Joseph Schooling goes back to basics



Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling after winning the Asian Games men's 50m butterfly in August. He will return to Singapore for good early next year and will be based here for training. ST FILE PHOTO



He turned professional in March and a flurry of big-money endorsements, photo shoots, media interviews and even a catwalk appearance followed.

