Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 10.
PAP exco election set to give younger leaders bigger role in party
Younger ministers likely to take up more significant posts in top decision-making body.
In high-level talks, US presses China to halt militarisation of South China Sea
The United States on Friday urged China to halt its militarisation of the disputed South China Sea, drawing a rebuke from Beijing for sending US warships and planes close to islands claimed by China in the strategic waterway.
Spize Restaurant in River Valley suspended after 49 cases of gastroenteritis reported
At least 49 people have fallen ill with gastroenteritis after eating food prepared at Spize Restaurant, the National Environment Agency said on Friday.
New rules for social enterprise hawker centres: Changes a good first step, say stakeholders
A good start, but tweaks will be needed along the way. At the same time, hawkers and operators of social enterprise hawker centres should also learn to work closer together in addressing issues.
Imelda Marcos gets 42 years' jail for graft
The 89-year-old was allowed to post bail while appealing against her conviction over graft charges involving some US$658 million (S$906 million) that her family was accused of hiding through foundations set up in Switzerland.
Jurong Town Hall, Great Madras, Khong Guan Building and ACM's new wings win heritage awards
The heritage buildings were conferred awards for demonstrating the highest standards of restoration by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
Bricks fall from ninth-storey HDB external facade; AHTC working with relevant authorities
The peaceful afternoon atmosphere in Bedok Reservoir Road was shattered, as bricks from the external facade of an HDB block dropped and fell nine storeys to the ground.
Kardashians, director Guillermo del Toro among celebrities fleeing as Malibu burns
The entire 12,000-strong population of Malibu, which stretches 43.5km along the Pacific Ocean in Southern California and up into the Santa Monica mountains, was placed under mandatory evacuation as the Woolsey fire exploded overnight and jumped a freeway.
Football: Singapore open AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Indonesia
The Lions have gotten off to a flying start in their Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup campaign after beating Indonesia 1-0 in their Group B opener at the National Stadium on Friday.
Swimming: Joseph Schooling goes back to basics
He turned professional in March and a flurry of big-money endorsements, photo shoots, media interviews and even a catwalk appearance followed.