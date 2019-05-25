Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 25.
Secrecy, suspicion and stumbles catch up with British PM Theresa May
Mrs May's approach of taking decisions in a tight circle left her without allies when the going got rough - both at home and in European capitals.
SMU reviews 'bogus' grades for module after professor gives all of his 169 business students an A
Professor Stefano Harney said he wanted to spare students the pressure to achieve high grades and did not want to "artificially" restrict the number of As through a bell curve.
Explosive device in French city of Lyon injures at least 13
The explosion occurred in a pedestrian area crowded with people, not far from Place Bellecour, a large square in the centre of the city popular with tourists and local residents.
Singapore must guard against misperception of cannabis use portrayed by Western media: Shanmugam
The Law and Home Affairs Minister said one key challenge that Singapore faces is the increasing number of countries calling for alternative drug policies.
Ask Sandra: How to pick a primary school for your kid
ST's Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie says parents should not only look at the academic programmes and co-curricular activities provided by the school but also study the Primary 1 registration statistics.
Prabowo, Sandiaga file challenge against Indonesia election results
The move follows two days of unrest in the capital Jakarta where a series of peaceful protests against the vote count escalated into riots that led to the deaths of eight people.
Law Society to probe lawyer misconduct at JLC Advisors over missing $33 million
The Law Society of Singapore has started an investigative audit following the loss of $33 million held in the firm's escrow account for client Allied Technologies and the disappearance of its managing partner.
No police reports lodged in Singapore against Australian paedophile who was based here
Boris Kunsevitsky, 53, had earlier this week admitted to preying on 44 children, including five in Singapore.
Revamped history book gives voice to orang laut
The orang laut people played a special role as vendors of the sea more than 400 years ago. They pulled up alongside passing vessels in small boats and offered fish, poultry and fruit picked in the hills of Singapore.
New Science Centre at Jurong Lake Gardens to be bigger and offer more hands-on opportunities
It will have more outdoor programmes for visitors to explore nature and science within the green space. The Science Centre's design will also blend with the natural landscape and Jurong Lake.