Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 25

Secrecy, suspicion and stumbles catch up with British PM Theresa May



British Prime Minister Theresa May's shortcomings have given her own party more than enough reasons to want to see the back of her. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mrs May's approach of taking decisions in a tight circle left her without allies when the going got rough - both at home and in European capitals.

SMU reviews 'bogus' grades for module after professor gives all of his 169 business students an A



Professor Stefano Harney said he wanted to spare students the pressure to achieve high grades and did not want to "artificially" restrict the number of As through a bell curve. PHOTO: SMU



Professor Stefano Harney said he wanted to spare students the pressure to achieve high grades and did not want to "artificially" restrict the number of As through a bell curve.

Explosive device in French city of Lyon injures at least 13



Emergency workers attended to an injured person in the back of an ambulance after a suspected package bomb blast along a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon, southeast France, on May 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The explosion occurred in a pedestrian area crowded with people, not far from Place Bellecour, a large square in the centre of the city popular with tourists and local residents.

Singapore must guard against misperception of cannabis use portrayed by Western media: Shanmugam



Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said that one key challenge that Singapore faces currently is the increasing number of countries calling for alternative drug policies. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The Law and Home Affairs Minister said one key challenge that Singapore faces is the increasing number of countries calling for alternative drug policies.

Ask Sandra: How to pick a primary school for your kid



Primary 1 registration exercise at Guangyang Primary School. PHOTO: ST FILE



ST's Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie says parents should not only look at the academic programmes and co-curricular activities provided by the school but also study the Primary 1 registration statistics.

Prabowo, Sandiaga file challenge against Indonesia election results



Losing Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (above) claimed that he and his running mate Sandiaga Uno had lost votes because millions of fictitious names were added to voter rolls. PHOTO: AFP



The move follows two days of unrest in the capital Jakarta where a series of peaceful protests against the vote count escalated into riots that led to the deaths of eight people.

Law Society to probe lawyer misconduct at JLC Advisors over missing $33 million



JLC Advisors senior partner Vincent Lim said the firm is investigating if its managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun made the payouts from the account on his own initiative or on the instructions or request of others. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The Law Society of Singapore has started an investigative audit following the loss of $33 million held in the firm's escrow account for client Allied Technologies and the disappearance of its managing partner.

No police reports lodged in Singapore against Australian paedophile who was based here



Boris Kunsevitsky was based in Singapore from the early 2000s before his arrest by the Australian police in September 2017. PHOTO: ESTHEMEDICA



Boris Kunsevitsky, 53, had earlier this week admitted to preying on 44 children, including five in Singapore.

Revamped history book gives voice to orang laut



The revamped Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore captures the documentation of the orang laut by gem trader Jacques De Coutre in the late 1500s. PHOTO: SEVEN HUNDRED YEARS: A HISTORY OF SINGAPORE



The orang laut people played a special role as vendors of the sea more than 400 years ago. They pulled up alongside passing vessels in small boats and offered fish, poultry and fruit picked in the hills of Singapore.

New Science Centre at Jurong Lake Gardens to be bigger and offer more hands-on opportunities



The Science Centre's latest exhibition on polar dinosaurs, called DinoQuest, was officially opened yesterday and will be open to the public from June 1 to August 31. The new Science Centre will house more purpose-built gallery spaces for thematic exhibits and enhanced educational facilities, such as specialised labs for students. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



It will have more outdoor programmes for visitors to explore nature and science within the green space. The Science Centre's design will also blend with the natural landscape and Jurong Lake.

