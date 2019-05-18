Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 18.
Polls open in climate-dominated Australia election
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative Liberals have closed the gap on Labor on the eve of the vote, but differences over climate may prove the difference between the two parties.
US lifts steel, aluminium tariffs on Canada and Mexico in boost for trade pact
The United States struck deals to lift tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada and Mexico, the three governments said, removing a major obstacle to legislative approval of a new North American trade pact.
Secondary school dropout becomes first ITE graduate to get into NUS medical school
Nicholas Chan, 23, is the first Institute of Technical Education graduate to make it to the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.
PUB takes over Tuaspring desalination plant from Hyflux
PUB said in a statement on Saturday that the move was "to safeguard Singapore's water security".
Local architects and industry insiders pay tribute to I.M. Pei
Mr Pei, whose high-profile projects include the glass pyramid that serves as an entry for the Louvre in Paris, was hailed by many as one of the most prolific architects of the 20th century.
Retired businessman makes second $500,000 donation in two years to ST School Pocket Money Fund
Loh Kiong Poot, 75, had made his first donation to the fund in August last year.
More home owners decorating their kids' rooms in fun and stylish ways
Parents are picking stylish concepts for children's rooms, instead of themed ones, for greater flexibility and longevity.
'Without my rifle, I'd feel lost': national shooter Jasmine Ser
In the first of a multi-part, fortnightly series which explores the relationship between athletes and their equipment, Rohit Brijnath speaks to national shooter Jasmine Ser about her air rifle.
Me And My Car: Air stewardess-turned-businesswoman abandons German limos for Toyota MPV
Ms Kua Hwee Cheng has had quite a few careers. Her choice of cars has been equally varied.
Gong Li said to have married 70-year-old French composer
Rumours are rife that they have said "I do" to each other, based on recent lovey-dovey sightings.