Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, May 12.

VIDEO: Former Malaysia PM Najib listed on manifest for jet leaving Malaysia



Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak at a hall in UMNO headquarters during the party’s 72nd anniversary on May 11, 2018.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The flight manifest of a private jet scheduled to leave from an airport near Kuala Lumpur for Jakarta 10 am on Saturday (May 12) names ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife as passengers, two sources and two media reports said.

PM Lee says Singapore honoured to host Trump-Kim summit, invites US leader for state visit in November



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference at the White House, on Oct 23, 2017. PM Lee has invited President Trump to visit Singapore in November.PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore "will do our best to facilitate a smooth and successful meeting", PM Lee told Mr Trump in a phone call.

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore: Rooms at two likely venues sell out



Rooms at the Shangri-La Hotel and Marina Bay Sands were sold out on the dates surrounding the summit, according to their websites and third-party booking platforms.ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM/ALPHONSUS CHERN



Rooms at the two hotels were snapped up within a day of the announcement that the meeting will take place on June 12, according to checks on their websites and third-party booking platforms.

Anwar's release will take time, says his lawyer



Pakatan Harapan's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim watching the swearing-in ceremony of Tun Mahathir Mohamad from his hospital bed on May 10, 2018.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/BEBAS ANWAR



The lawyer for jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim has tempered expectations he will be prime minister soon, after Malaysia's King agreed to immediately give Datuk Seri Anwar a royal pardon and his family members rushed to his hospital ward to give him the good news.

Concerns over carpark reductions because of bicycle spaces for new private developments unfounded: Experts



Some are worried that more bicycle parking will reduce carpark spaces in new developments.PHOTO: ST FILE



A new ruling that requires all new developments to provide adequate spaces for bicycles is unlikely to affect the number of carpark spaces in private developments, experts say.

MOH to explore measures to further discourage smoking, excessive sugar intake



While experts said current measures to deter smoking are laudable, they also suggested other ways to tackle the problem.PHOTO: ST FILE



Measures to further discourage unhealthy habits such as smoking and excessive sugar consumption are on the Health Ministry's (MOH) agenda, as it tries to promote healthy living.

VIDEO: A walk through heritage and history along Bukit Timah Heritage Trail



The Former Ford Factory, where the British surrendered to the Japanese in World War II; and the former Beauty World (above, in a 1972 photograph) are among the sites on a thematic trail. STRAITS TIMES GRAPHICS; PHOTOS: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD, SINGAPORE BOTANIC GARDENS, URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, VENESSA LEE



Three thematic routes along the refreshed Bukit Timah Heritage Trail offer Singaporeans insights into the country's past, such as kampung life.

VIDEO: Europe moves to safeguard interests in Iran after US pullout



Iranians shout slogans during a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of the 2015 nuclear deal, in Teheran, May 11, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS



Europe's largest economies lobbied to protect their companies' investments in Iran on Friday, seeking to keep the nuclear deal with Teheran alive after Washington pulled out and threatened to impose sanctions on European companies.

Third Indian teen raped, burned alive in a week



Schoolgirls holding placards participate in a protest rally against the rape of two teenage girls in Chatra and Pakur districts of eastern state of Jharkhand, in Ranchi, India on May 8, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS



A third teenage girl has been raped and burned alive in a week in India, the latest brutal sexual assault to shock the country.

Passenger hit by falling billboard at Changi Airport



A file photo of travellers at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3. A woman's arm was injured when a billboard fell suddenly outside one of the shops.PHOTO: ST FILE



A woman was hit by a falling billboard in Changi Airport and taken to the airport clinic for treatment.

