Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, May 12.
VIDEO: Former Malaysia PM Najib listed on manifest for jet leaving Malaysia
The flight manifest of a private jet scheduled to leave from an airport near Kuala Lumpur for Jakarta 10 am on Saturday (May 12) names ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife as passengers, two sources and two media reports said.
PM Lee says Singapore honoured to host Trump-Kim summit, invites US leader for state visit in November
Singapore "will do our best to facilitate a smooth and successful meeting", PM Lee told Mr Trump in a phone call.
Trump-Kim summit in Singapore: Rooms at two likely venues sell out
Rooms at the two hotels were snapped up within a day of the announcement that the meeting will take place on June 12, according to checks on their websites and third-party booking platforms.
Anwar's release will take time, says his lawyer
The lawyer for jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim has tempered expectations he will be prime minister soon, after Malaysia's King agreed to immediately give Datuk Seri Anwar a royal pardon and his family members rushed to his hospital ward to give him the good news.
Concerns over carpark reductions because of bicycle spaces for new private developments unfounded: Experts
A new ruling that requires all new developments to provide adequate spaces for bicycles is unlikely to affect the number of carpark spaces in private developments, experts say.
MOH to explore measures to further discourage smoking, excessive sugar intake
Measures to further discourage unhealthy habits such as smoking and excessive sugar consumption are on the Health Ministry's (MOH) agenda, as it tries to promote healthy living.
VIDEO: A walk through heritage and history along Bukit Timah Heritage Trail
Three thematic routes along the refreshed Bukit Timah Heritage Trail offer Singaporeans insights into the country's past, such as kampung life.
VIDEO: Europe moves to safeguard interests in Iran after US pullout
Europe's largest economies lobbied to protect their companies' investments in Iran on Friday, seeking to keep the nuclear deal with Teheran alive after Washington pulled out and threatened to impose sanctions on European companies.
Third Indian teen raped, burned alive in a week
A third teenage girl has been raped and burned alive in a week in India, the latest brutal sexual assault to shock the country.
Passenger hit by falling billboard at Changi Airport
A woman was hit by a falling billboard in Changi Airport and taken to the airport clinic for treatment.