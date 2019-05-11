Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 11.

US preparing to raise tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports: Lighthizer



Nearly all Chinese exports to the US - valued at nearly US$540 billion last year - could be subject to punitive tariffs. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump has ordered trade officials to begin the process of drawing up a new round of tariffs, dramatically raising the stakes and ramping up pressure on the Chinese to agree to Washington’s terms.

Risk of monkeypox spreading in Singapore is low, say infectious disease experts



The Ministry of Health has confirmed one imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore, involving a Nigerian national who arrived last month for a workshop. PHOTO: CDC/BRIAN W.J. MAHY



Singapore is the fourth country outside the African continent - and the first in Asia - to report a monkeypox case.

Over 2,000 trauma cases linked to alcohol a year



The most common cause of injury, accounting for almost half of those who ended up in hospital, was falling on level ground. PHOTO: ST FILE



There were a lot more cases of assault among patients who had alcohol - 26 per cent - compared with 4.4 per cent in non-alcohol-related injuries.

Fake news law not an attempt to suppress opinions: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the opening plenary session at the 49th St Gallen Symposium in Switzerland on May 10, 2019. PHOTO: ST. GALLEN SYMPOSIUM/YOUTUBE



"To expect that 100 per cent of people would agree on a particular course of action is not realistic," said Mr Heng.

Mother pleads guilty to slapping 23-month-old son who fell and hit head, resulting in cerebral palsy

The boy was so severely injured that he would from now on need help with his daily living needs.

Brunei denies gay discrimination despite sodomy stoning law



Gay activists shout slogans as they stage a protest in front of the Brunei embassy in Paris over the sultanate's new death penalty laws for gay sex and adultery, on April 18, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Brunei's deputy foreign minister said that while the country does not criminalise individuals over personal choices, it does prohibit "the act" of gay sex.

Textured breast implants linked to cancer, one reported case here so far: HSA



The cancer, which the Health Sciences Authority refers to as breast implant associated-anaplastic large cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), usually involves a swelling around the implant. PHOTO: AFP



Globally, most people with breast implants who developed the lymphoma have had textured implants.

Last day of EPL season: Tomorrow will be a wild, crazy, lucky ride



Manchester City have the edge heading into the last day of the English Premier League but Liverpool will be hoping to capitalise on any slip-ups.

PHOTO: REUTERS



Tomorrow anxiety will linger like a perfume and there will be no need for fingernail cutters. How will it feel?

About $40,000 left behind in bus; driver hands it to police



SBS Transit bus driver Saw Cheong Seng with the money left behind in the bus he was driving on May 10, 2019. PHOTO: SBS TRANSIT



The bus driver, who has been with SBS Transit for 13 years, said he wanted to make sure every cent was returned to its rightful owner.

Norwegian woman dies of rabies after rescuing puppy in Philippines



Ms Birgitte Kallestad had found the "helpless" puppy on the side of the road while on holiday with friends in the Philippines in February 2019. PHOTO: BKALLESTAD/INSTAGRAM



The woman cleaned and cared for a helpless puppy she found on the side of the road in February, but she started feeling unwell after returning to Norway.

