Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 11.
US preparing to raise tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports: Lighthizer
US President Donald Trump has ordered trade officials to begin the process of drawing up a new round of tariffs, dramatically raising the stakes and ramping up pressure on the Chinese to agree to Washington’s terms.
Risk of monkeypox spreading in Singapore is low, say infectious disease experts
Singapore is the fourth country outside the African continent - and the first in Asia - to report a monkeypox case.
Over 2,000 trauma cases linked to alcohol a year
There were a lot more cases of assault among patients who had alcohol - 26 per cent - compared with 4.4 per cent in non-alcohol-related injuries.
Fake news law not an attempt to suppress opinions: Heng Swee Keat
"To expect that 100 per cent of people would agree on a particular course of action is not realistic," said Mr Heng.
Mother pleads guilty to slapping 23-month-old son who fell and hit head, resulting in cerebral palsy
The boy was so severely injured that he would from now on need help with his daily living needs.
Brunei denies gay discrimination despite sodomy stoning law
Brunei's deputy foreign minister said that while the country does not criminalise individuals over personal choices, it does prohibit "the act" of gay sex.
Textured breast implants linked to cancer, one reported case here so far: HSA
Globally, most people with breast implants who developed the lymphoma have had textured implants.
Last day of EPL season: Tomorrow will be a wild, crazy, lucky ride
Tomorrow anxiety will linger like a perfume and there will be no need for fingernail cutters. How will it feel?
About $40,000 left behind in bus; driver hands it to police
The bus driver, who has been with SBS Transit for 13 years, said he wanted to make sure every cent was returned to its rightful owner.
Norwegian woman dies of rabies after rescuing puppy in Philippines
The woman cleaned and cared for a helpless puppy she found on the side of the road in February, but she started feeling unwell after returning to Norway.