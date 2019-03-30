Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 30
Online news sites must publish corrections on fake news, take down false articles under proposed law: Lee Hsien Loong
These changes to tackle the spread of fake news are part of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill, which will be introduced in Parliament on Monday.
Brexit vote spells political uncertainty and the probable end for Theresa May
It is now only a matter of days before Prime Minister May announces her resignation.
Food poisoning cases jump to 238 as Plan Student Care Centre and 5 more PCF Sparkletots centres hit
Of those affected, 14 remain in hospital but are in stable condition, while 11 have been discharged.
Merdeka Generation members to get letters confirming their eligibility in April
From June, they will receive welcome folders containing their Merdeka Generation cards, as well as details of the package and how they can tap on benefits when they are rolled out starting July.
US Attorney-General William Barr to release redacted copy of Mueller report in mid-April
There were no plans for the Justice Department to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review, said US Attorney-General William Barr.
From Paris and croissants to castles and piazzas: Welcome to Huawei's new R&D hub
Eight of its 12 districts have been built so far, all of which have names of European cities like Paris, Burgundy, Verona and Freiburg.
Traffic Police inspector cleared by High Court of molesting three male subordinates
Mohd Taufik Abu Bakar, 56, remains convicted of two charges of molesting the fourth man, for which he was sentenced to a 12-week jail term.
Apple, in rare reversal, pulls plug on wireless charging mat
The AirPower wireless charging mat was intended to charge up to three Apple products at once. But the tech giant has concluded that it "will not achieve our high standards".
Facebook considers restricting some live video after New Zealand attack
Facebook may consider factors such as prior Community Standard violations in determining who is permitted to "go Live".
ST Podcast: How China's crackdown on period dramas has hit TV show Yanxi Palace
How much do dramas like Yanxi and Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace stick to fact, and how much is fantasy? Should the crackdown on such shows end, or will they, like the Step Empress Hoifa-Nara, be banished to the cold palace forever?