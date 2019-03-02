Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 2.

Indian air force pilot captured by Pakistan returns home



India's air force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was handed over to Indian High Commission officials at Pakistan's Wagah border, Indian officials were quoted as saying. PHOTO: AFP



Abhinandan Varthaman's release came amid signs of de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Johor plans to stop buying treated water from Singapore: Menteri Besar Osman Sapian



Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said on March 1 that Johor had its own plans, which would be finalised soon. PHOTO: ST FILE



"We have a plan to be self-sufficient but that is still in the planning stage and cannot be divulged at the moment," he said.

Canada approves extradition hearing against top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou



Meng Wanzhou (above) will appear in a Vancouver court on March 6 to set the date of the hearing. PHOTO: REUTERS



China, whose relations with Canada have deteriorated badly over the affair, denounced the decision and repeated previous demands for Meng’s release.

Parliament: Joint working group on S'pore-Malaysia maritime dispute to give proposals soon, says Vivian Balakrishnan



Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said officials have been meeting to discuss measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and are aware of the urgent need to prevent accidents and untoward incidents.PHOTO: GOV.SG



Officials have been meeting to discuss measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and are aware of the urgent need to prevent accidents and untoward incidents, he said.

Parliament: Singapore should step up its engagement with Asean neighbours, says Low Thia Khiang



Speaking on soft-power diplomacy, veteran opposition MP Low Thia Khiang gave three suggestions for implementing what he called a "strategic shift" in Singapore's policy to focus on South-east Asia. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Singapore needs to deepen its ties with its Asean neighbours to correct the perception that it is an arrogant nation that looks at developing nations with a condescending eye, said the veteran opposition MP.

CGH says it has improved records system in wake of criticism from court for delayed diagnosis of cancer in a patient



The Court of Appeal found Changi General Hospital guilty of negligence that led to a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer in Ms Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman, 39. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Professor Teo Eng Kiong, chairman of Changi General Hospital's medical board, said: "We respect the court's finding."

Tekka Place to open at end-2019, almost half of retail space taken up



Tekka Place, which is still undergoing construction, will include 320 serviced apartments and 70,000 sq ft of retail concepts with 80 shops. ST PHOTO: TOH TING WEI



An outdoor rooftop area will feature food and beverage outlets with space set aside for activities that promote the heritage of Little India.

Loan-shark runners recruited online arrested after alleged arson, vandalism



Mohamed Fauzi Abdul Rahman (front), 27, and Mohammad Zahan Saad (back), 38, being escorted by police officers at the scene of the crime in Woodlands on March 1. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The job was to commit arson and vandalism at two homes, in Tampines and Woodlands, for which they were promised $800 per unit.

Singapore in colour: Photographer's work brought to life



Mr Lui Hock Seng took the picture of Singapore's skyline - while the OCBC Centre was being constructed - from the 23rd floor of a building some distance away. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LUI HOCK SENG



Mr Lui Hock Seng, who is now 83, first picked up a camera in the 1950s. But now, the Colourise.sg app allows for his black and white photos to be brought to life.

Bringing the buzz back to Hokkaido



OcciGabi winery owner Kiichiro Ochi and his wife, Masami, at their shop in Yoichi, Hokkaido. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



Visitor numbers in Hokkaido are up again after an earthquake there last September.

