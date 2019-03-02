Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 2.
Indian air force pilot captured by Pakistan returns home
Abhinandan Varthaman's release came amid signs of de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Johor plans to stop buying treated water from Singapore: Menteri Besar Osman Sapian
"We have a plan to be self-sufficient but that is still in the planning stage and cannot be divulged at the moment," he said.
Canada approves extradition hearing against top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
China, whose relations with Canada have deteriorated badly over the affair, denounced the decision and repeated previous demands for Meng’s release.
Parliament: Joint working group on S'pore-Malaysia maritime dispute to give proposals soon, says Vivian Balakrishnan
Officials have been meeting to discuss measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and are aware of the urgent need to prevent accidents and untoward incidents, he said.
Parliament: Singapore should step up its engagement with Asean neighbours, says Low Thia Khiang
Singapore needs to deepen its ties with its Asean neighbours to correct the perception that it is an arrogant nation that looks at developing nations with a condescending eye, said the veteran opposition MP.
CGH says it has improved records system in wake of criticism from court for delayed diagnosis of cancer in a patient
Professor Teo Eng Kiong, chairman of Changi General Hospital's medical board, said: "We respect the court's finding."
Tekka Place to open at end-2019, almost half of retail space taken up
An outdoor rooftop area will feature food and beverage outlets with space set aside for activities that promote the heritage of Little India.
Loan-shark runners recruited online arrested after alleged arson, vandalism
The job was to commit arson and vandalism at two homes, in Tampines and Woodlands, for which they were promised $800 per unit.
Singapore in colour: Photographer's work brought to life
Mr Lui Hock Seng, who is now 83, first picked up a camera in the 1950s. But now, the Colourise.sg app allows for his black and white photos to be brought to life.
Bringing the buzz back to Hokkaido
Visitor numbers in Hokkaido are up again after an earthquake there last September.