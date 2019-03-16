Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 16.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern promises gun law reform after 49 killed in mosque shootings



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to reform the country’s gun laws. PHOTO: REUTERS



The main perpetrator used five weapons during his rampage, including two semi-automatic weapons and two shotguns, which he was legally licensed to own.

Carousell, Changi Airport Group investigating attempts to sell Jewel preview tickets



Preview tickets for Jewel Changi Airport, which were given out free, are being sold for between $4 and $10 by at least eight sellers on Carousell. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The tickets, which were given out free, are being sold for between $4 and $10 by at least eight sellers on Carousell.

Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Facts about the 9 chemicals found and their health impact



Emergency personnel wearing protective suits clean up the Sungai Kim Kim river in Pasir Gudang, Johor, on March 14, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



What are the chemicals dumped in the river, where are they usually found, and what is their possible impact on humans?

Christchurch attacks: What we know so far

When shooters fired on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, dozens died or were wounded. Here’s what we know so far about the March 15 attacks.

Anger and anxiety among Singaporeans in New Zealand following Christchurch terror attack



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it and the Singapore High Commission in Wellington have reached out to all registered Singaporeans in Christchurch and thus far, there are no Singaporeans injured in the shooting incidents. PHOTO: AFP



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing assistance to some Singaporeans who have contacted it because their family members are in Christchurch.

Personal information of over 800,000 blood donors was accessible online for 2 months: HSA



The Health Sciences Authority said its preliminary findings indicate that there was only one instance of external access - by a cyber security expert who discovered the vulnerability and alerted the Personal Data Protection Commission. PHOTO: ST FILE



The affected database contained information such as the donor's name, NRIC number, gender, number of blood donations and the dates of their last three blood donations. Some donors' blood type, height and weight were also in the database.

UN allowed Singapore to bring in limos for Trump-Kim Summit: MFA



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ferried around Singapore in a convoy of Mercedes-Benz cars that the North Koreans shipped in for the summit in June 2018. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Singapore received a general exemption from United Nations sanctions on North Korea for activities during the Trump-Kim Summit last June.

Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Accused took police to where he burned body after speaking to wife, son



Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock (in red) faces a possible death sentence for murdering the Chinese national on the morning of July 12, 2016. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



On the day he was questioned over the disappearance of a 31-year-old woman, Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock led police on a futile search at Gardens by the Bay East.

New safety rules for Grab e-scooter service in NUS, including mandatory training for users



The new rules were disseminated via an internal circular from Dr Peck Thian Guan, director of the Office of Safety, Health and Environment, and addressed to staff and students on March 15, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Users can sign up for training on the GrabWheels app from Saturday and only those who have passed a proficiency assessment will be allowed to use the service.

ST Podcast: Is it over for the career of scandal-hit Seungri and the legacy of Michael Jackson?



Is it over for the legacy of the late Michael Jackson and the career of scandal-hit K-pop star Seungri? We discuss in this Pop Vultures podcast. PHOTOS: AFP



Is it possible to still love and listen to Jackson's Smooth Criminal? In the event that Big Bang comes back as a five-person group, should they be supported?

