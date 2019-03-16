Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 16.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern promises gun law reform after 49 killed in mosque shootings
The main perpetrator used five weapons during his rampage, including two semi-automatic weapons and two shotguns, which he was legally licensed to own.
Carousell, Changi Airport Group investigating attempts to sell Jewel preview tickets
The tickets, which were given out free, are being sold for between $4 and $10 by at least eight sellers on Carousell.
Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Facts about the 9 chemicals found and their health impact
What are the chemicals dumped in the river, where are they usually found, and what is their possible impact on humans?
Christchurch attacks: What we know so far
When shooters fired on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, dozens died or were wounded. Here’s what we know so far about the March 15 attacks.
Anger and anxiety among Singaporeans in New Zealand following Christchurch terror attack
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing assistance to some Singaporeans who have contacted it because their family members are in Christchurch.
Personal information of over 800,000 blood donors was accessible online for 2 months: HSA
The affected database contained information such as the donor's name, NRIC number, gender, number of blood donations and the dates of their last three blood donations. Some donors' blood type, height and weight were also in the database.
UN allowed Singapore to bring in limos for Trump-Kim Summit: MFA
Singapore received a general exemption from United Nations sanctions on North Korea for activities during the Trump-Kim Summit last June.
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Accused took police to where he burned body after speaking to wife, son
On the day he was questioned over the disappearance of a 31-year-old woman, Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock led police on a futile search at Gardens by the Bay East.
New safety rules for Grab e-scooter service in NUS, including mandatory training for users
Users can sign up for training on the GrabWheels app from Saturday and only those who have passed a proficiency assessment will be allowed to use the service.
ST Podcast: Is it over for the career of scandal-hit Seungri and the legacy of Michael Jackson?
Is it possible to still love and listen to Jackson's Smooth Criminal? In the event that Big Bang comes back as a five-person group, should they be supported?