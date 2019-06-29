Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, June 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 29.

Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un at demilitarised zone

The surprise offer came amid a recent flurry of diplomacy over North Korea's nuclear programme after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi collapsed without an agreement.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to allow digital banks; MAS issuing up to 5 new licences: Tharman

The new licences are in addition to any digital banks local lenders have set up under the existing Internet banking framework.

READ MORE HERE

Leaders at G-20 call to boost global trading system

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined several world leaders to rally against protectionism and stress that free trade is vital.

READ MORE HERE

Review sought in case of alleged overcharging of wealthy widow by lawyer

The Attorney-General and the Law Society have separately asked the High Court to review a disciplinary tribunal's decision involving WongPartnership's Mr Alvin Yeo.

READ MORE HERE

SMU surveys students on sexual harassment; plans to have office for victims, initiate new disciplinary measures

SMU is also starting a comprehensive module to educate students on consent and respect.

READ MORE HERE

Almost half of ex-offenders return to prison within 5 years of release: Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the figure, a slight dip from previous years, is a cause for concern.

READ MORE HERE

Sino-Japan ties still fraught but at least Abe and Xi are talking

The "eternal neighbours" label has helped ease tensions between the countries but deep-rooted differences remain, says ST Japan correspondent Walter Sim.

READ MORE HERE

US-China trade war: Much pain, little gain

A collision of commerce and politics makes a deal increasingly hard to achieve, says ST China bureau correspondent Danson Cheong.

READ MORE HERE

Cop convicted of damaging walking stick belonging to 'Parrot Man' and then lying about it

Footage taken from a body-worn camera showed the cop deliberately stepping on former businessman Zeng Guoyuan's walking stick before arresting him.

READ MORE HERE

Most coral species in Singapore resilient to projected rise in sea levels

While the resilience of local coral reefs might be good news, an NUS don warned that sedimentation remains a factor that will affect their survival.

READ MORE HERE