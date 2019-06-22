Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, June 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 22.

1 dead, 2 injured in fire at LPG facility in Jurong

The fire, which involved hundreds of highly flammable liquified petroleum gas cylinders, spread rapidly across the facility, which was about the size of two football fields.

Hong Kongers win fight to preserve their rights and freedoms with anti-extradition Bill protests - for now

In the longer term, there are ways China can integrate Hong Kongers politically with the mainland, experts tell ST East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

New town council code puts spotlight on volunteers

There is rising demand for those with relevant skills and experience to meet the code's requirements.

Singapore's top hotels show off new looks to keep up with stylish upstarts

In the past year, several established hotels here have revamped their premises, as the competitive hospitality industry heats up.

Rift over gay sex video stalls Malaysia's power transition

The stalemate follows rival PKR factions' moves to control who succeeds Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the country's premier, says ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

Heng Swee Keat recounts his own experience to illustrate nation's precious religious harmony

Mr Heng was touched that, after he recovered from a stroke, religious leaders went up to him at an inter-faith event to tell him that they had prayed for him to get well.

Last-minute Iran strike reversal showcases Trump's confusion on war

United States President Donald Trump's contradictory impulses to be warlike and to avoid war came to a head with the last minute pull back on an Iran bombing order.

SIA reroutes Europe flights to avoid Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions

This would affect flights to and from some SIA destinations, such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Dusseldorf.

Lecturer, who had affair with student, and school bore no legal duty in adultery case: Court premium

The lecturer may have had a moral duty against committing adultery, but this did not translate into a legal duty of care towards the student's husband, the court ruled.

3.4m-long crocodile caught after sighting in Sungei Kadut drain

PUB's officers will be patrolling the surrounding drains in Sungei Kadut and the nearby Kranji Reservoir over the next few days in case there are other crocodiles.

