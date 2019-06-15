Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, June 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 15.

Malaysian police detain Azmin's accuser, Haziq, in gay sex video scandal



Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz (above), who claims that he and Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali are the men in the sex video, has been detained by police. A group aligned to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is supposed to take over as prime minister before the next election, yesterday called on Datuk Seri Azmin to take leave from his duties until investigations are completed. PHOTO: BERNAMA, HAZIQ AZIZ/ FACEBOOK



The government official was picked up at KL International Airport to aid in investigations.

SMRT faces more resignations at the top



SMRT Trains chief executive Lee Ling Wee (left) and Ms Dawn Low, who heads the rail operator's commercial businesses, are both expected to leave their posts.



SMRT's heads of train and commercial units are expected to leave. Two more deputy directors from the rail operator's HR department have also quit.

Singapore florist shop loses $24,000 to hackers on Shopify, a popular e-commerce platform



Florist Wendy Han, who set up the online flower shop Floristique in 2018 with her husband, said hackers had entered the shop's Shopify account and changed the company's OCBC bank account to the hackers'. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Dozens of overseas merchants on the popular Canadian e-commerce platform were also affected.

Muslims in Singapore a model for those in other countries: Masagos



Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who is Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, said that unlike in other countries, Muslims in Singapore are not viewed with suspicion because of the acts of terrorists. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Mr Masagos said that unlike in other countries, Muslims in Singapore are not viewed with suspicion because of the acts of terrorists.

Tanker attacks: US military faces acute security challenges in the Gulf



An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, on June 13, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



If the US does nothing, it will encourage a spike in energy prices and risk emboldening further Iranian attacks throughout the Middle East, says ST global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

4 pre-schools offer waiver of late pick-up fees for NSmen on duty to thank them for their contributions



(Seated, from left) Mr Tan Swee Kee, Singapore Armed Forces Veterans’ League, Senior Minister of State for Defence and president of Safra Maliki Osman and Mindef regular Anselm Chelliah, 41, during a sharing session of Mr Tan and Mr Anselm’s NS experiences to participating NSmen and their pre-school children at NurtureStars Preschool. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The fees will be waived from July 1 until June 30 next year to thank the NSmen for their contributions to the country's defence.

Pearl's Hill in Outram has a Canadian twin - Mount Pearl



Singapore's Pearl's Hill has a counterpart city called Mount Pearl on the island of Newfoundland, Canada. PHOTO: FACEBOOOK/CITY OF MOUNT PEARL



Both sites in Canada and Singapore were once owned by the same man, James Pearl, who captained the ship that Sir Stamford Raffles arrived on in Singapore in 1819.

Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore as fears rise; Singapore a destination



The riches held by Hong Kong's tycoons have made the city a large base for private wealth, boasting 853 individuals worth more than US$100 million - just over double the number in Singapore - according to a 2018 report from Credit Suisse. PHOTO: REUTERS



One tycoon is said to have started shifting more than $137 million from a Hong Kong bank account to one in Singapore.

Early bird discount for ST Run extended



The top three local finishers at this year's ST Run on Sept 29 will win prizes sponsored by Panasonic. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



Those who sign up by June 23 will get $10 off. Panasonic TVs and cameras are among the prizes for the top local finishers.

My painful stint as an aerial straps trainee with the Cirque du Soleil



The Straits Times' Eunice Quek's stint as an Aerial Straps trainee lasts all of 15 minutes, with barely a few minutes in the air. ST PHOTOS: EUNICE QUEK



Journalist Eunice Quek's stint as an aerial straps trainee lasts all of 15 minutes, with barely a few minutes in the air. But the burn she feels in her upper body bugs her for days.

