Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, June 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 1.
Shangri-La Dialogue: China, US must avert conflict or fallout will be damaging, says Lee Hsien Loong
The world's economic growth may take a hit, major international problems could stay untackled and the benefits of globalised markets lost, he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue.
It's not in Singapore's interest to manipulate currency: Heng Swee Keat
Singapore does not use exchange rate to achieve an advantage, because "you may get a short-term boost, but you will end up with longer-term problems", said Mr Heng.
Shangri-La Dialogue: Trust is key issue in ongoing debate over world's next 5G networks, says PM Lee
He said the lack of trust could lead to grave consequences where countries end up developing their own systems and operating in separate worlds that are less safe.
63-year-old man in Hougang is fourth person to die from dengue this year
His home in Hougang Avenue 1 is not an active dengue cluster but operations to kill adult mosquitoes and destroy any potential breeding habitats are ongoing.
Possibility of rules for escrow accounts after probe of JLC Advisors over missing $33m: Law Society
Concerns about escrow accounts were raised after $33 million belonging to Allied Technologies went missing and JLC's managing partner remained incommunicado.
Japan, Philippines urge cool heads to prevail in trade and South China Sea as tensions escalate
The remarks were made at a conference in Japan which repeatedly heard that the clash of US and China is bound to leave collateral damage in its wake if allowed to escalate.
Why we should care less about inequality in Singapore
In a country as rich as Singapore with no absolute poverty, economic inequality just means some people have become richer than others, say the Ayn Rand Institute's Yaron Brook and Don Watkins.
Pay $5 for a Mao Shan Wang durian
Business owners say the low prices of durians do not equate to bad quality.
Ex-residents' memories of Ubin captured in book
More than 200 former residents were interviewed for the book, which showcases how rich Ubin life used to be.
Famous Taiwanese bakery Wu Pao Chun opens at Capitol Piazza
Its highly anticipated opening here is a joint venture with the BreadTalk Group, which has an 80 per cent stake in the business.