Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 6.

10,000 new digital industry jobs to include creative, business roles



Digital Industry Singapore chief digital industry officer Kiren Kumar pointed out that the Government has already been working on multiple fronts to upskill local talent and existing PMETs with digital skills across industries. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



These jobs, that a new government office is expected to create in three years, will be aimed at helping companies digitalise and keep up with the rapid pace of technology.

Woodlands double-murder trial: Accused visited sex forum 132 times on eve of killings



Teo Ghim Heng was a frequent visitor of the Sammyboy Forum in the weeks leading to the killings of his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Four days after he strangled his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter, Teo Ghim Heng surfed Sammyboy Forum 15 times - using his wife's phone.

Mother of Orchard Towers murder victim: 'We rushed down, but it was too late. He was already gone'



The wake of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidas, who was killed after a brawl in Orchard Towers, at Teban Gardens on July 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Friends and neighbours remember the victim, a chemist, as a devoted father of two young children and a helpful person.

Hong Kong mums come out in black to support young anti-extradition Bill protesters



(Above) Thousands of women, mostly mothers, but also a number of men who wanted to lend their support, gathering at Chater Garden in Hong Kong yesterday to show solidarity with the young protesters. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Organisers said nearly 8,000 attended the protest, mostly women who were mothers but also a number of men wanting to lend their support.

Laws not enough to deal with fast-evolving drone tech threat to aviation security: Experts



One approach to tackling the drone threat is to restrict their capabilities through geofencing. Drones commercially available to the public could be pre-programmed to avoid flying into sensitive or protected airspace. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Experts suggested pre-programming restrictions in drones, or improving data sharing between operators of drones and governments.

20 suspected gun parts found in parcel declared as merchandise: ICA



A total of 20 suspected gun parts were found in the parcel, which was declared as "merchandise". PHOTOS: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK



The items were uncovered when an officer noted anomalies in the scanned images of a parcel at the Airmail Transit Centre.

Time to commit to national target on inclusive employment



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



This makes business sense, as firms employing the disabled outperform those that do not, says NMP Anthea Ong.

Readers get creative for ST's Instagram photo contest marking 200,000 followers



To join the contest, readers have to post the photo and add the hashtag #ST200k in the caption, as well as like The Straits Times' Instagram profile. The contest is now in its third week, and will end on July 14. PHOTO: VENTUS.T



Many readers chose to feature Singapore's iconic Marina Bay skyline and the new Jewel Changi Airport, as well as local food, street scenes and architecture.

Better living by design: Social entrepreneurs sparking change, doing good



Evoware co-founder David Christian (above) with Ello Jello, a squishy, edible single-use cup made of seaweed. PHOTO: DBS



Creating eco-friendly cups and turning used coffee grounds into useful products are some ways social entrepreneurs in the region are sparking change.

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright filming in Singapore, post Instagram photos



Season 3 of Westworld, which will feature Singapore locations, is expected to be released in 2020. The crew, including actors Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, is expected to complete filming in Singapore next week. PHOTOS: HBO, AFP



Wood has been posting images of herself at Marina Bay, while Wright has been posting close-ups of flowers from the National Orchid Garden.

