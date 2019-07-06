Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 6.
10,000 new digital industry jobs to include creative, business roles
These jobs, that a new government office is expected to create in three years, will be aimed at helping companies digitalise and keep up with the rapid pace of technology.
Woodlands double-murder trial: Accused visited sex forum 132 times on eve of killings
Four days after he strangled his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter, Teo Ghim Heng surfed Sammyboy Forum 15 times - using his wife's phone.
Mother of Orchard Towers murder victim: 'We rushed down, but it was too late. He was already gone'
Friends and neighbours remember the victim, a chemist, as a devoted father of two young children and a helpful person.
Hong Kong mums come out in black to support young anti-extradition Bill protesters
Organisers said nearly 8,000 attended the protest, mostly women who were mothers but also a number of men wanting to lend their support.
Laws not enough to deal with fast-evolving drone tech threat to aviation security: Experts
Experts suggested pre-programming restrictions in drones, or improving data sharing between operators of drones and governments.
20 suspected gun parts found in parcel declared as merchandise: ICA
The items were uncovered when an officer noted anomalies in the scanned images of a parcel at the Airmail Transit Centre.
Time to commit to national target on inclusive employment
This makes business sense, as firms employing the disabled outperform those that do not, says NMP Anthea Ong.
Readers get creative for ST's Instagram photo contest marking 200,000 followers
Many readers chose to feature Singapore's iconic Marina Bay skyline and the new Jewel Changi Airport, as well as local food, street scenes and architecture.
Better living by design: Social entrepreneurs sparking change, doing good
Creating eco-friendly cups and turning used coffee grounds into useful products are some ways social entrepreneurs in the region are sparking change.
Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright filming in Singapore, post Instagram photos
Wood has been posting images of herself at Marina Bay, while Wright has been posting close-ups of flowers from the National Orchid Garden.