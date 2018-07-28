Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 28.

Stargazers in Singapore catch cosmic event of the century



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



At 1.13am, the moon began to pass through the Earth's shadow, darkening gradually, although the darkening was not apparent to the naked eye. But at 3.30am, a "blood moon" started to appear.

More children getting help for Internet addiction



Gaming addiction, which is recognised to be as addictive as drugs or gambling, was added by The World Health Organisation to the International Classification of Diseases in June 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Experts urge parents to do more to limit screen time for kids, as behavioural problems surface.

Disabled community, retailers concerned about future restrictions on mobility aids



Mr Warren Chew (above), managing director of Falcon Mobility, said that if current weight restrictions on personal mobility devices are extended to personal mobility aids (PMAs), many legitimate PMAs sold here will become illegal. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The disabled community has expressed concerns that restrictions being considered for personal mobility aids could be onerous and cause inconvenience to handicapped and elderly users.

Cuddly mascots to make return at NDP



Wushu coach Jennie Toh will be Captain Green (clean and green lifestyle) and student Xena Kan will play Water Wally (water conservation). These are two of the returning mascots at the National Day Parade. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The mere mention of Singa the Courtesy Lion and Sharity the Elephant provides a guaranteed dose of nostalgia for generations of Singaporeans.

ComfortDelGro buying up to 1,200 hybrid Hyundai cabs



The petrol-electric Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids will be delivered by the middle of 2019. PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO



As part of the taxi industry's move away from diesel, cab giant ComfortDelGro Corp will buy up to 1,200 petrol-electric Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids, which will be delivered by the middle of 2019.

Facebook's bad day: Blip or beginning of the end?



Facebook's shares fell 20 per cent on Thursday and $150 billion was wiped off its market value but it remains the dominant social media player. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



For a long time, Facebook seemed invincible. Then Thursday happened.

Too hot to handle: Heatwaves cause death and destruction in Northern Hemisphere



Berlin police use a water cannon to water the public gardens in front of the Reichstags building on July 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Blistering temperatures, particularly in Europe and East Asia, over the past two weeks have killed dozens of people, triggered wildfires and driven up food and electricity prices.

In The Shadow Of War: Life beyond checkpoints in Southern Thailand



Woman walking past bollards with colourful artwork in Yala province. ST PHOTO: ARLINA ARSHAD



It’s been 14 years since separatist insurgents struck in Thailand’s southern border provinces and special security laws were imposed. But there’s business to be done, art to be produced and a new airport under construction.

askST: Here's how Michelin inspectors award stars



Cantonese restaurant Jiang-Nan Chun. PHOTOS: FOUR SEASONS HOTEL, GAVIN FOO, DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES, ST FILE



Mr Michael Ellis, the guide's international director and chief inspector, tells The Straits Times how the inspectors do their work.

Footage of late Carrie Fisher to feature in next Star Wars movie



Late actress Carrie Fisher with Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE



Late actress Carrie Fisher will be featured in the next Star Wars movie, using previously unseen footage she recorded for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Walt Disney studio said.

