Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 27

US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
A brief order explaining the court's decision said the government "made a sufficient showing" that the groups challenging the decision did not have grounds to bring a lawsuit.
31 injured in 36 residential fires involving PMDs, e-bikes this year: SCDF
Most of these fires involved lithium ion batteries, and occurred during charging or shortly after charging.
S&P, Nasdaq end at records on strong earnings
The records reflect positive investor sentiment midway through an earnings season that is seen as generally topping forecasts.
Rich economies like Singapore should not be labelled 'developing countries', says Trump in call for WTO reform
“The WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!” he wrote on Twitter.
C'mon Joseph Schooling, get up, fight and remember who you are
"It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up."
Woman who wanted to buy $54 Huawei phone arrested for causing a commotion in Jem store
The woman kicked up a fuss when she was told that she did not obtain a ticket issued by the Huawei staff earlier, which would allow her to buy a Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 phone at the promotional price of $54.
Yuen Long: Where villagers are pitted against outsiders
A sense of unease still remains in Yuen Long, after white-clad mobs chased passers-by through a metro station on Sunday night, beating them with sticks and batons.
Entrepreneurship can be nurtured, NUS study shows
It found that students who participated in the NUS Overseas Colleges programme are 10 times more likely to have gone on to start a business within a year of graduation, compared with other NUS graduates.
Former horse jockey jailed 18 months for sex with boy, 13
The boy's father reported the matter to the police last February when he learnt that his son had engaged in sexual activities.
Busted for brewing beer on campus, Binjai Brew founders will go full steam ahead after graduating
There are three kinds available now - an India pale lager, a German Altbier and a French Saison - with more in the works.