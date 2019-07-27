Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 27

US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall



Congress earlier failed to provide US$5.7 billion in wall funding demanded by US President Donald Trump in a showdown in which the president triggered a 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that ended in January. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A brief order explaining the court's decision said the government "made a sufficient showing" that the groups challenging the decision did not have grounds to bring a lawsuit.

31 injured in 36 residential fires involving PMDs, e-bikes this year: SCDF



Experts said fires are likely to be the result of overcharging poor quality or modified batteries, or by using substandard or non-compatible chargers bought from dodgy retailers. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Most of these fires involved lithium ion batteries, and occurred during charging or shortly after charging.

S&P, Nasdaq end at records on strong earnings



Traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on July 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS



The records reflect positive investor sentiment midway through an earnings season that is seen as generally topping forecasts.

Rich economies like Singapore should not be labelled 'developing countries', says Trump in call for WTO reform



People walk past office buildings in the central business district in Singapore in 2015.PHOTO: REUTERS



“The WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

C'mon Joseph Schooling, get up, fight and remember who you are



While Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was third fastest at the 2017 world meet, he has dropped to 24th after posting 52.93 seconds in the heats on July 27, 2019. PHOTO: SIMONE CASTROVILLARI



"It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up."

Woman who wanted to buy $54 Huawei phone arrested for causing a commotion in Jem store



A sign on the shutter stating that the $54 smartphone promotion had ended at the Huawei store at NEX shopping mall on July 26, 2019.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The woman kicked up a fuss when she was told that she did not obtain a ticket issued by the Huawei staff earlier, which would allow her to buy a Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 phone at the promotional price of $54.

Yuen Long: Where villagers are pitted against outsiders



A banner asking people to defend and preserve the harmony and peace in Yuen Long.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



A sense of unease still remains in Yuen Long, after white-clad mobs chased passers-by through a metro station on Sunday night, beating them with sticks and batons.

Entrepreneurship can be nurtured, NUS study shows



NUS Overseas Colleges alumnus Ahmed Aljunied with his wife Samira Shihab and their daughters Annika, three, and Noura, seven. After graduating, Mr Aljunied worked for a Silicon Valley-based company, completed a master's degree in Stanford and launched start-ups, including two with his wife. He is currently vice-president of engineering and product at Gojek in Indonesia. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AHMED ALJUNIED



It found that students who participated in the NUS Overseas Colleges programme are 10 times more likely to have gone on to start a business within a year of graduation, compared with other NUS graduates.

Former horse jockey jailed 18 months for sex with boy, 13



Malik Erasmus Aslam was jailed 18 months for engaging in a sexual act with a person under the age of 14.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The boy's father reported the matter to the police last February when he learnt that his son had engaged in sexual activities.

Busted for brewing beer on campus, Binjai Brew founders will go full steam ahead after graduating



(From left) Mr Abilash Subbaraman is in charge of brewing and design, Mr Rahul Immandira oversees their social media accounts and Mr Heetesh Alwani handles sales for Binjai Brew.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



There are three kinds available now - an India pale lager, a German Altbier and a French Saison - with more in the works.

