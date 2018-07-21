Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 21.
Video: SingHealth cyber breach: Method of attack showed high level of sophistication
Even though the hackers continued to make repeated attacks on different fronts to gain access to the database, increased monitoring and stepped-up precautionary action resulted in no further data leak from July 4.
Commentary: Dealing with the hidden hand behind the attack
The largest cyber attack to be inflicted on Singapore - one that has affected 1.5 million public healthcare patients here, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - warrants a proportional response.
Worry, confusion and ambivalence among those affected by SingHealth's data breach
Some of those affected said they wanted to see SingHealth provide more guidance as to what follow-up actions to take.
Singapore asks KL to clarify position on HSR project by July 31
A ministry spokesman also said that if Malaysia wishes to meet Singapore to discuss the HSR project, it should do so by that same date.
Hong Kong woman wins legal tussle against Singapore man over $3 million Tanglin apartment
When Ng So Hang, now 64, bought the apartment in 2005, she registered the property in joint names with her long-time companion, Wong Sang Woo, now 81.
Residents' Network to help spur social mixing in estates
The new grassroots organisation will serve residents of new private as well as public housing estates.
Video: Nine family members among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks in storm
More than three dozen people have died in incidents involving duck boats on land and water in the United States over the past two decades.
Video: Donald Trump 'on tape' discussing payment to Playboy model: NYT
Trump's long-time lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded the conversation with him two months before the presidential election.
The struggle of Japan's working mums
When Ms Yuka Ogata, 42, a lawmaker in the Kumamoto municipal assembly, brought her seven-month-old boy to a parliamentary sitting last November, her male colleagues kicked up such a fuss that proceedings were delayed by 40 minutes.
Video: Singapore Garden Festival returns with floral displays and fantasy gardens galore
The biennial festival is organised by the National Parks Board and Gardens by the Bay.