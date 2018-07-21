Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 21.

Video: SingHealth cyber breach: Method of attack showed high level of sophistication



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Even though the hackers continued to make repeated attacks on different fronts to gain access to the database, increased monitoring and stepped-up precautionary action resulted in no further data leak from July 4.

Commentary: Dealing with the hidden hand behind the attack



Authorities said the data theft took place between June 27 and July 4, and patients who were affected had visited SingHealth's specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics from May 1, 2015, to July 4, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The largest cyber attack to be inflicted on Singapore - one that has affected 1.5 million public healthcare patients here, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - warrants a proportional response.

Worry, confusion and ambivalence among those affected by SingHealth's data breach



The hackers infiltrated the computers of SingHealth, Singapore's largest group of healthcare institutions with four hospitals, five national specialty centres and eight polyclinics. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some of those affected said they wanted to see SingHealth provide more guidance as to what follow-up actions to take.

Singapore asks KL to clarify position on HSR project by July 31



An artist's impression of High Speed Rail Terminal in Jurong East. A spokesman for Singapore's Transport Ministry said that if Malaysia wishes to meet Singapore to discuss the HSR project, it should do so by July 31. PHOTO: FARRELLS



A ministry spokesman also said that if Malaysia wishes to meet Singapore to discuss the HSR project, it should do so by that same date.

Hong Kong woman wins legal tussle against Singapore man over $3 million Tanglin apartment



Ms Ng So Hang asked the High Court to declare her as the sole owner of the St Martin's Drive unit as she alone financed its purchase. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



When Ng So Hang, now 64, bought the apartment in 2005, she registered the property in joint names with her long-time companion, Wong Sang Woo, now 81.

Residents' Network to help spur social mixing in estates



The Residents' Network (RN) will erase the existing distinction in which residents' committees (RCs) serve HDB estates and neighbourhood committees (NCs) cater to private estates. PHOTO: ST FILE



The new grassroots organisation will serve residents of new private as well as public housing estates.

Video: Nine family members among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks in storm



Emergency rescue personnel responding to the capsize of a duck boat, in which at least eight people were killed, in the Table Rock Lake of Missouri, US, on 19 July 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



More than three dozen people have died in incidents involving duck boats on land and water in the United States over the past two decades.

Video: Donald Trump 'on tape' discussing payment to Playboy model: NYT



Trump greeting guests during an event at the White House on July 19, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Trump's long-time lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded the conversation with him two months before the presidential election.

The struggle of Japan's working mums



Ms Sayako, who declined to give her full name, holding her baby during an interview in Tokyo. She had been trying to conceive a second child when her boss at a daycare centre told her to stop, saying she had missed her "turn", as prescribed on a "pregnancy schedule". PHOTO: AFP



When Ms Yuka Ogata, 42, a lawmaker in the Kumamoto municipal assembly, brought her seven-month-old boy to a parliamentary sitting last November, her male colleagues kicked up such a fuss that proceedings were delayed by 40 minutes.

Video: Singapore Garden Festival returns with floral displays and fantasy gardens galore



On display:The Colonnade Arches (above), inspired by classical architecture; the Gothic Gate mirrors the gothic cathedrals of Europe; and a balcony garden by Mr Andy Eng from Nyee Phoe Flower Garden. ST PHOTOS: LEE JIA WEN, LIM YAOHUI



The biennial festival is organised by the National Parks Board and Gardens by the Bay.

