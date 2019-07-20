Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 20

Wall St moves lower on dampened hopes for hefty Fed cut

While the US central bank is not prepared to make a bigger 50-basis-point cut, it may make further rate cuts in the future given concerns about a decline in global economic growth and uncertainty about trade, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese embassy responds to report on influence operations in Singapore

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore on Friday rebutted a report by a United States-based scholar, saying that its assertions of Beijing conducting influence operations here are "groundless" and "distorted from truth".

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir calls for peace in PKR amid Anwar-Azmin rift

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told the largest party in his government not to be distracted from fulfilling their pledges and responsibilities to the public.

READ MORE HERE

Chan Chun Sing stresses three traits public servants need for Singapore to thrive

"The power of the Singapore civil service is in catalysing the energies of Singaporeans living on this island. If we can do that, I am sure we will move towards SG100 with greater pride and confidence," Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said.

READ MORE HERE

Male teacher allegedly molested seven teenage boys including in school

The male teacher allegedly molested seven teenage boys at several places, including in his school in the northern part of Singapore, between 2015 to 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Fears grow over cracks in Sydney apartment blocks

Safety concerns prompt New South Wales government to start inquiry into building standards and disputes.

READ MORE HERE

Online auctions hook Malaysian seafood lovers

Fish sold that way is often cheaper than at wet markets and buyers can get cooking tips.

READ MORE HERE

Born in a fire station, served in the fire service for 41 years and now an 'Outstanding SCDF Volunteer'

Mr Yunnos Shariff was born in 1943 in the former Geylang Fire Station in Paya Lebar Road, where his father was serving as a fireman.

READ MORE HERE

Celebrating the Apollo 11 Moon landing, 50 years on

The 1969 Apollo 11 Moon mission inspired people across the globe to become scientists, and sparked technology advancements like cordless devices and water purification.

READ MORE HERE

Colin Goh: From Talking Cock to speaking Mandarin

Colin Goh, founder of the satirical humour website Talking Cock and creator of the Coxford Singlish Dictionary, is rediscovering his Chinese heritage through his creative endeavours.

READ MORE HERE