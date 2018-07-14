Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 14.

PM Lee, President Macron reaffirm France-S'pore ties over dinner banquet



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the dinner banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Amid a looming trade war between the United States and China, the two leaders reaffirmed commitment to a free and open international trading system.

Suicide bomb kills 85, injures more than 100 at Pakistan election rally



An injured Pakistani man is brought to a hospital in Quetta, on July 13, 2018, following a bomb blast at an election rally. PHOTO: AFP



A suicide bomber killed 128 people at an election rally in southwestern Pakistan in the second election-related attack on Friday, officials said, amid growing tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return ahead of the July 25 vote.

US grand jury indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking





Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (right) and former Republican nominee Donald Trump walking off the stage after the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on Oct 19, 2016.PHOTO: AFP



A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, the Justice Department said.

Former school sites could become retirement villages



The empty Bishan Park Secondary School, which was vacated earlier this year. Such properties could one day be used to house the elderly. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Schools which once echoed with the voices of children playing may one day be hubs of community living for the elderly in Singapore.

New Orchard station's underground passage a major engineering feat, say LTA bosses



The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) Orchard MRT station work site on July 13, 2018. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



When the Orchard station on the Thomson-East Coast Line opens in 2021, commuters will be able to enjoy a seamless transfer between the North-South Line and TEL platforms thanks to a passageway running beneath Orchard Boulevard.

Marry or have children and get free modules, SUSS tells part-time students



A photo posted on SUSS' Facebook page, on Feb 24, 2018, showing attendees at an open house organised by the school. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SINGAPORE UNIVERSITY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES



From July 23, part-time adult students of the Singapore University of Social Sciences who marry or have children during their course of study will receive free modules, the university announced on Friday.

Nato allies shell-shocked after blasts from Trump





US President Donald Trump speaks as he and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a press conference after their meeting at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain, on July 13, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the US-led military alliance in Europe, claim that their security bonds remain as strong as ever, after their summit this week.

Feast of options: Slew of fresh eats at revamped and new malls



New anchor tenants at Century Square include Mahota, a hybrid dining and grocery concept. Older players with new brands include the Seoul Garden Group's chic Two Hana cafe (above). ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The parade of food options in malls never seems to end. With new malls springing up and older establishments refreshing their offerings, diners are spoilt for choice.

World Cup: 10 of the best memes of the tournament



Some of the memes that have spawned from the June 14 to July 15 World Cup matches. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM, TWITTER



The World Cup has seen plenty of thrills and spills - from deposed champions Germany getting knocked out in humiliating fashion by unfancied South Korea in the group stage, to Croatia derailing the England hype train after the nation had been swept up in the euphoria of reaching only their third semi-final.

Acclaimed Downton Abbey TV series to be turned into a movie



SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



A movie is to be made of Downton Abbey, the award-winning television period drama about a British household in the early 20th century, and the original stars will reunite for the project.

