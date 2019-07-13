Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, July 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 13.
Wall St notches all-time highs on lingering rate-cut optimism
With expectations for rate cuts in place, the focus is turning to the corporate earnings season as large US banks are set to report next week.
Time to prepare for a wider downturn
It might be prudent for the Government to start preparing a stimulus package blueprint while in "wait and watch" mode, says Vikram Khanna.
New name for voluntary welfare organisations - social service agencies
The name change better reflects the sector's evolving work, said the president of the National Council of Social Service.
MOH, CPF Board address allegations that cancer-stricken woman forced to seek treatment at private hospitals
They denied allegations that the cancer-stricken wife was forced to seek private treatment at Parkway Cancer Centre and Mount Elizabeth Hospital, and not the National of University of Hospital.
New through-train route for poly students to get university degree and find work in shorter time
Students on this route will graduate from university up to a year earlier than their peers.
Tennis: Vintage Federer beats Nadal, plays Djokovic in Wimbledon final
The 40th career meeting between the golden duo with 38 Grand Slam titles between them, swung this way and that before Federer seized control to claim a 7-6(3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.
US Labour Secretary Acosta announces resignation after furore over Epstein sex inquiry
Mr Acosta said he did not want to be a distraction to Mr Donald Trump's administration because of his leadership of the Epstein case more than a decade ago.
Man tries to rob Bedok pawnshop, flees after chopper breaks
Although the thick glass counter in the shop cracked slightly, it did not break - unlike the suspect's weapon which snapped into two pieces.
Most Singaporeans not so wild about wildlife neighbours
While free-roaming otters, wild chickens and hornbills are Instagram darlings in Singapore, this is not the case for other animals such as monkeys, snakes or wasps, a new study has found.
Ex-bank executive found guilty of sharing information to promote child sex activities
German national Michael Frank Hartung, who used to earn $250,000 a year, was unaware that the men he shared the information with were undercover police officers.