Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 26.
Hundreds of people at wake of Aloysius Pang to pay their respects
Hundreds of people turned up at home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Friday night, hoping to pay their respects even before the public memorial was due to start on Saturday.
Trump agrees on short-term deal to reopen government; Democrats claim victory
President Donald Trump and Congress leaders agreed on Friday to reopen the government for three weeks while they negotiated his demands for border wall funding, ending the political deadlock that had led to America’s longest partial government shutdown and increasingly strained its national infrastructure and economy.
Aloysius Pang dies: SAF needs to probe deeper into safety culture
The SAF has shown that it can get things right, based on the four years of zero fatalities. What it needs to do is to study what went right then and what has gone wrong since 2017.
NTUC calls for more internships at Temasek-linked firms
The labour movement wants Temasek-linked companies to offer more internships so that young people can get a leg-up in their job search amid the uncertain business environment.
Cross Island MRT: A unique line with great potential
Besides increasing connectivity, new Cross Island Line could be used to transport freight.
Record 71 HDB flats sold for more than $1 million even as resale prices slip for 5th straight year
The number of such million-dollar flats has been increasing exponentially, with two such transactions in 2014, and 46 in 2017. This came as resale prices slipped for a fifth straight year, hitting a seven-year low.
To weather global headwinds, Singapore should stay united and think long term, says Heng Swee Keat
Singapore is not shielded from global headwinds and the best way to tackle this is to stay united, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday after a packed four days of meeting world and business leaders at the World Economic Forum.
Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger
Mr Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, plans to integrate the social network's messaging services - WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - asserting his control over the company's sprawling divisions at a time when its business has been battered by scandals.
Australian Open: Singapore-born Astra Sharma through to mixed doubles final
The fourth-fastest serve in the women's draw at the Australian Open was delivered by a young woman who is partly powered by Hainanese chicken rice. Well, her mum taught her how to cook it. And, she adds with a grin, roast pork rice as well.
8 festive plants to spruce up your home this Chinese New Year
Beyond traditional picks, some people are going for non-seasonal plants that will not look out of place beyond the festive season and can be displayed all-year round.