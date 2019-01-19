Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 19.
Mindef replacing F-16 jets: Starting with a few F-35s a prudent move, say analysts
Mindef's plan to acquire a small number of US F-35 fighter jets for further evaluation of their capabilities and suitability before a full purchase is a responsible move, said analysts.
Trump to hold second summit with Kim Jong Un in February
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet despite evidence North Korea is advancing its nuclear weapons programme.
MHA plans to set up new science and technology agency in 2019
The agency will be responsible for research and procurement in areas such as border security and protection of critical infrastructure.
Users and retailers of set-top boxes that stream pirated shows unfazed by upcoming legislation
Some consumers hope and believe that they will still be able to continue using the streaming set-top boxes to watch pirated movies and television shows.
Women in Singapore earn 9% less than men
For some occupations, the pay gap at the median wage was a whopping 35 to 50 per cent in June 2017, based on the latest official data from MOM.
Singapore would be soul-less without an appreciation of arts and culture: PM Lee Hsien Loong
"While it is important that we put bread to the table, man does not live by bread alone," said PM Lee.
40 home owners of Ampas Apartment sue Oxley subsidiary over collective sale dispute
Forty home owners of 43-unit freehold Ampas Apartment, which was sold last year in a $95 million collective sale, have sued the buyer for wanting to pull out of the deal.
Apex court hears arguments for quashing court order against Li Shengwu for contempt
Mr Li's lawyers presented to the Court of Appeal arguments for quashing a court order that allowed the Attorney-General to serve papers on him in the US for contempt of court.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after getting hit by car and run over by van on AYE
Footage of the incident shows a car colliding with the motorcycle on the rightmost lane of the expressway, apparently while trying to change lanes.
Fans of K-pop boyband BTS queueing one day before concert to buy merchandise
K-pop boyband BTS' sold-out concert at the National Stadium takes place on Jan 19 at 7pm, but some 80 fans were already queueing on Jan 18 at 6.30pm.