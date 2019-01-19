Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 19.

Mindef replacing F-16 jets: Starting with a few F-35s a prudent move, say analysts





File photo of a real-size mock of F-35 fighter jet is displayed at Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov 28, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS





Mindef's plan to acquire a small number of US F-35 fighter jets for further evaluation of their capabilities and suitability before a full purchase is a responsible move, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Trump to hold second summit with Kim Jong Un in February





Trump (right) and Kim at the start of their US-North Korea summit in Singapore, in June 2018. PHOTO: AFP





US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet despite evidence North Korea is advancing its nuclear weapons programme.

READ MORE HERE

MHA plans to set up new science and technology agency in 2019





The twin towers of the New Phoenix Park on Irrawaddy Road which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs. PHOTO: ST FILE





The agency will be responsible for research and procurement in areas such as border security and protection of critical infrastructure.

READ MORE HERE

Users and retailers of set-top boxes that stream pirated shows unfazed by upcoming legislation





New laws will be tabled in Parliament some time this year to ban the sale of media streaming boxes with "add-on" services that help consumers to access pirated content. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG





Some consumers hope and believe that they will still be able to continue using the streaming set-top boxes to watch pirated movies and television shows.

READ MORE HERE

Women in Singapore earn 9% less than men





Experts told The Straits Times that this is likely due to more women taking a career break to look after their families, which results in them having less training and work experience. PHOTO: ST FILE





For some occupations, the pay gap at the median wage was a whopping 35 to 50 per cent in June 2017, based on the latest official data from MOM.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore would be soul-less without an appreciation of arts and culture: PM Lee Hsien Loong





(From left) SSO founding member Lynnette Seah, SSO music director Lan Shui, PM Lee Hsien Loong, SSO chairman Goh Yew Lin SSO CEO Chng Hak-Peng at the SSO 40th anniversary concert at the Esplanade concert hall on Jan 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN





"While it is important that we put bread to the table, man does not live by bread alone," said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

40 home owners of Ampas Apartment sue Oxley subsidiary over collective sale dispute





An exterior view of the Ampas Apartment building situated at 5 Jalan Ampas, on Jan 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWHARY





Forty home owners of 43-unit freehold Ampas Apartment, which was sold last year in a $95 million collective sale, have sued the buyer for wanting to pull out of the deal.

READ MORE HERE

Apex court hears arguments for quashing court order against Li Shengwu for contempt





The Attorney-General started proceedings against Mr Li Shengwu for contempt on Aug 21, 2017, over a Facebook post he put up on July 15, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE





Mr Li's lawyers presented to the Court of Appeal arguments for quashing a court order that allowed the Attorney-General to serve papers on him in the US for contempt of court.

READ MORE HERE

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after getting hit by car and run over by van on AYE



The motorcyclist is knocked off her bike, which skids across three lanes. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ ROADS.SG



Footage of the incident shows a car colliding with the motorcycle on the rightmost lane of the expressway, apparently while trying to change lanes.

READ MORE HERE

Fans of K-pop boyband BTS queueing one day before concert to buy merchandise



The line was orderly, with some breaking out into screams when strains of BTS songs were heard coming from the stadium. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO/ ST VIDEO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



K-pop boyband BTS' sold-out concert at the National Stadium takes place on Jan 19 at 7pm, but some 80 fans were already queueing on Jan 18 at 6.30pm.

READ MORE HERE