Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 9.

Leaders will do what it takes to put things right: Heng Swee Keat



On accountability, Mr Heng Swee Keat said failures will occur, and are investigated thoroughly, and their findings, "however awkward, are made public". PHOTO: ST FILE



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat rejected the suggestion that Singapore's political leadership has "allowed the whole system to go slack", gone "soft" on themselves and the public service, and failed to hold senior people accountable when things go wrong.

READ MORE HERE

Thai king calls sister's bid to run for prime minister 'inappropriate'



The opposition of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is likely to lead to his sister's disqualification by the Election Commission. PHOTO: AFP



The opposition from her younger brother, a constitutional monarch, is likely to lead to her disqualification by the Election Commission.

READ MORE HERE

Police raid Wirecard entities in Singapore after reports of fraud allegations at payments giant



When The Straits Times visited the Pasir Panjang office of Wirecard on Feb 8, a police vehicle was in the driveway. ST PHOTO: NG JUN SEN



Wirecard provides cashless payment services to several clients in Singapore, including payment of Electronic Road Pricing gantries tolls via credit card, mobile top-up services for EZ-Link, Singtel's mobile wallet Dash and payment processing for ComfortDelGro. Other high-profile international clients include Samsung, Google and Apple.

READ MORE HERE

Home-grown conductor Wong Kah Chun's US debut



Wong Kah Chun conducting the New York Philharmonic during a Chinese New Year concert at the David Geffen Hall on Wednesday. PHOTO: CHRIS LEE



Singaporean Wong Kah Chun likens conducting the New York Philharmonic to driving a Rolls-Royce.

READ MORE HERE

French teacher arrested in Bangkok had been working for MOE for 18 years



French national Jean-Christophe Quenot, 51, was appointed as a teacher in 2001 and teaches at the MOE Language Centre. PHOTO: THE NATION/ ANN



A Ministry of Education spokesman told The Straits Times that French national Jean-Christophe Quenot, 51, was "appointed as a teacher in 2001".

READ MORE HERE

New multimedia content from new Straits Times newsroom





The Straits Times will be kicking off this year's special video offerings with a series on Singapore's bicentennial year with the theme "200 years in 200 seconds".



Video - such as a series on Singapore's bicentennial year - and podcast offerings are among the fresh content from the revamped newsroom with new facilities.

READ MORE HERE

40% fall in registration of parallel-imported cars



Last year, 44 per cent of new Honda cars sold in Singapore were parallel imports, followed by 22.6 per cent of Toyota cars, and 18 per cent of Mercedes-Benz cars. Excluding parallel imports, Toyota was the bestselling brand last year, with 10,695 cars delivered by authorised agent Borneo Motors. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Industry blames new emissions rules for last year's plunge, but expects better sales this year.

READ MORE HERE

Huawei at the centre of a global technology war



The Huawei logo displayed on a tablet in Paris, on Feb 4, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The world could split into spheres of influence in the fight over 5G supremacy between the United States and China.

READ MORE HERE

A postman handles more doorstep deliveries now, including 3,000 mail items daily: SingPost



On average, a full-time postman delivers about 3,000 mail items a day, including letters, advertising mail and items that require doorstop deliveries. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The rise in e-commerce has led to more doorstep deliveries and heavier loads for postmen, as well as a new set of challenges for the entire postal delivery network.

READ MORE HERE

Paper and plastic found in McDonald's scrambled eggs and burger



Facebook user CK Ng Chung Keat said he found a piece of plastic in his Filet-O-Fish on Feb 6, 2019. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/CK NG CHUNG KEAT



Two customers of fast food chain McDonald's had unpleasant surprises this week when they found stray objects in their food orders.

READ MORE HERE