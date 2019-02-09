Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 9.
Leaders will do what it takes to put things right: Heng Swee Keat
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat rejected the suggestion that Singapore's political leadership has "allowed the whole system to go slack", gone "soft" on themselves and the public service, and failed to hold senior people accountable when things go wrong.
Thai king calls sister's bid to run for prime minister 'inappropriate'
The opposition from her younger brother, a constitutional monarch, is likely to lead to her disqualification by the Election Commission.
Police raid Wirecard entities in Singapore after reports of fraud allegations at payments giant
Wirecard provides cashless payment services to several clients in Singapore, including payment of Electronic Road Pricing gantries tolls via credit card, mobile top-up services for EZ-Link, Singtel's mobile wallet Dash and payment processing for ComfortDelGro. Other high-profile international clients include Samsung, Google and Apple.
Home-grown conductor Wong Kah Chun's US debut
Singaporean Wong Kah Chun likens conducting the New York Philharmonic to driving a Rolls-Royce.
French teacher arrested in Bangkok had been working for MOE for 18 years
A Ministry of Education spokesman told The Straits Times that French national Jean-Christophe Quenot, 51, was "appointed as a teacher in 2001".
New multimedia content from new Straits Times newsroom
Video - such as a series on Singapore's bicentennial year - and podcast offerings are among the fresh content from the revamped newsroom with new facilities.
40% fall in registration of parallel-imported cars
Industry blames new emissions rules for last year's plunge, but expects better sales this year.
Huawei at the centre of a global technology war
The world could split into spheres of influence in the fight over 5G supremacy between the United States and China.
A postman handles more doorstep deliveries now, including 3,000 mail items daily: SingPost
The rise in e-commerce has led to more doorstep deliveries and heavier loads for postmen, as well as a new set of challenges for the entire postal delivery network.
Paper and plastic found in McDonald's scrambled eggs and burger
Two customers of fast food chain McDonald's had unpleasant surprises this week when they found stray objects in their food orders.