Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 23

Fostering culture of open reporting in SAF the right move: Observers



Brigadier-General Tan Chee Wee says his immediate focus is to ensure the quality of safety inspections and strengthen a culture of safety across the SAF. PHOTO: MINDEF



They agree with priority set by new safety chief, saying soldiers on the ground know best how lapses may happen.

New keyhole surgery spells hope for patients with haemorrhagic stroke



National Neuroscience Institute Neurosurgery Research Director Assistant Professor Nicolas Kon Kam King holding the BrainPath’s obturator inside a sheath in a demonstration of how it is used. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



In Singapore, haemorrhagic stroke accounts for about one in five strokes. About one in five patients do not live beyond a week, and those who do are often left disabled.

Gloves come off as Indonesian Presidential election polling day looms



President Joko Widodo (left) and rival candidate Prabowo Subianto engaging in an escalating war of words during Sunday's debate. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS



Many other observers as well as voters have expressed concerns that the campaign for the presidency is starting to take on a more negative tone.

Singapore's largest nightclub Marquee to open at Marina Bay Sands in April



Marquee Singapore will house an eight-armed indoor ferris wheel - with a photo booth in each pod- offering views of the dance floor. PHOTO: TAO GROUP



Coming in at 2,300 sq m and spanning across three storeys topped by a 30m-high ceiling, the party playground will house an eight-armed indoor ferris wheel offering views of the dance floor and a three-storey-high slide.

Sterile male mozzies released in NEA study to fight dengue, Zika



Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng and his five-year-old daughter Ella getting a hands-on experience at the Nee Soon East test site yesterday, with a box containing Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes, which do not bite or transmit diseases. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



The third phase follows the successful reduction of the Aedes mosquito population in the trial sites of Nee Soon East and Tampines West to 20 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, last month.

Stroll through Queenstown's past - and celebrate its history





Artefacts will be rotated for the Our Stories: Do you remember them? exhibition. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Visitors to Museum @ My Queenstown at Block 46-3 Commonwealth Drive can view thousands of photos as well as artefacts.

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld cremated: Report



Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of the Chanel Ready-to-Wear fall/winter presentation in Paris, on March 8, 2011. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld was cremated in France on Friday, fulfilling his last wishes following his death this week at the age of 85.

Australia slams the door on well-connected Chinese tycoon Huang Xiangmo



Billionaire Huang Xiangmo has been barred from re-entering Australia. PHOTO: YUHU GROUP



The case and its effect on China-Australia ties will demonstrate the consequences of taking a hard-line stance against perceived Beijing-linked influencers.

2 lucky punters in Yishun share $13.6m Toto Hongbao prize money



The $13.6 million draw was (one of) the largest Toto pools in recent history. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Both bought QuickPick ordinary entry tickets. One bought from the outlet at Northpoint City's Cold Storage, while the other got it from Sheng Siong at Junction 9.

Left-turning driver v right-turning motorcyclist: Who's right?





The minute-long video uploaded onto the Roads.sg Facebook group shows the perspective of a driver initially in the first lane, on a road at the Bugis area. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/ROADS.SG



A video of a left-turning driver getting into an argument with a right-turning motorcyclist has attracted nearly two thousand comments, with netizens debating who is in the wrong.

