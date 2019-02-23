Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 23

Fostering culture of open reporting in SAF the right move: Observers
They agree with priority set by new safety chief, saying soldiers on the ground know best how lapses may happen.
New keyhole surgery spells hope for patients with haemorrhagic stroke
In Singapore, haemorrhagic stroke accounts for about one in five strokes. About one in five patients do not live beyond a week, and those who do are often left disabled.
Gloves come off as Indonesian Presidential election polling day looms
Many other observers as well as voters have expressed concerns that the campaign for the presidency is starting to take on a more negative tone.
Singapore's largest nightclub Marquee to open at Marina Bay Sands in April
Coming in at 2,300 sq m and spanning across three storeys topped by a 30m-high ceiling, the party playground will house an eight-armed indoor ferris wheel offering views of the dance floor and a three-storey-high slide.
Sterile male mozzies released in NEA study to fight dengue, Zika
The third phase follows the successful reduction of the Aedes mosquito population in the trial sites of Nee Soon East and Tampines West to 20 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, last month.
Stroll through Queenstown's past - and celebrate its history
Visitors to Museum @ My Queenstown at Block 46-3 Commonwealth Drive can view thousands of photos as well as artefacts.
Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld cremated: Report
Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld was cremated in France on Friday, fulfilling his last wishes following his death this week at the age of 85.
Australia slams the door on well-connected Chinese tycoon Huang Xiangmo
The case and its effect on China-Australia ties will demonstrate the consequences of taking a hard-line stance against perceived Beijing-linked influencers.
2 lucky punters in Yishun share $13.6m Toto Hongbao prize money
Both bought QuickPick ordinary entry tickets. One bought from the outlet at Northpoint City's Cold Storage, while the other got it from Sheng Siong at Junction 9.
Left-turning driver v right-turning motorcyclist: Who's right?
A video of a left-turning driver getting into an argument with a right-turning motorcyclist has attracted nearly two thousand comments, with netizens debating who is in the wrong.