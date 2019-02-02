Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 2

HIV data leak: Mikhy Farrera Brochez traced to Kentucky where he says he's jobless and homeless



Mikhy Farrera Brochez's address in Kentucky court documents led to this house in the city of Lexington. He was not there when The Straits Times visited twice on Jan 31, 2019. PHOTO: CLARY ESTES FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Mikhy Farrera Brochez protested his innocence, saying recent reports about him were "terribly nasty and inaccurate".

READ MORE HERE

33 foreigners caught using forged certificates to apply for work passes in past three years



Submitting forged academic certificates breaches the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, and anyone found guilty can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years. PHOTO: ST FILE



A total of 33 foreigners were caught for submitting forged certificates in connection with work pass applications, between 2016 and 2018, the Ministry of Manpower said on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ali on target as Qatar stun Japan to win first Asian Cup





Qatar's Almoez Ali and team mates pose with the trophy as they celebrate winning the Asian Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS



Almoez Ali scored with a spectacular overhead kick for a record ninth goal of the Asian Cup to set Qatar on their way to a first continental title with a stunning 3-1 win over four-times champions Japan on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

'Fair outcome' reached for Gojek driver and passenger in viral video over alleged kidnapping



A passenger accused Gojek driver Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff of kidnapping her on their trip from Bishan to the city. Footage of the incident went viral on Facebook. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KAMARUZZAMAN BIN ABDUL LATIFF



A heated exchange between a Gojek driver and his passenger, who accused the former of kidnapping her on their trip from Bishan to the city, has gone viral after footage of the incident was posted on Facebook on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

HIV data leak: Ad for health unit head in 2011 required 2 years' clinical experience



The National Public Health Unit (NPHU), which was located at 142 Moulmein Road, has since been renamed the National Public Health and Epidemiology Unit. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



When the National Public Health Unit (NPHU) put out an advertisement for a new head medical officer in October 2011, there were two qualifications required.

READ MORE HERE

Hide and seek: Heartbreaking tales of child abduction by a parent when a marriage sours



Parental child abduction is a concern as a growing number of Singaporeans are marrying foreigners. PHOTO: ST FILE



Parental child abduction is a concern as a growing number of Singaporeans are marrying foreigners. In 2017, 35 per cent of all marriages involving at least one Singaporean were to a non-citizen.

READ MORE HERE

Please, no red packets for Mandai Crematorium workers



In the past week, more than 20 workers from private funeral businesses and crematorium workers have reportedly been hauled up by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



Crematorium workers who take red packets from bereaved families and funeral directors who pass them on to workers are now in trouble with the authorities over this practice at the government-run Mandai Crematorium.

READ MORE HERE

Looking forward to Budget 2019? Visit ST's microsite for interactive game, latest news



Screengrab from this year's budget game, Who Wants To Be The Finance Minister?, which allows players to create their own personalised avatar and make a series of policy decisions.



Want to be the finance minister? Try ST's interactive game on the Budget microsite and make a series of policy decisions.

READ MORE HERE

US judge mulls gag order on talkative Trump adviser Roger Stone



Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at the US District Court in Washington, on Feb 1, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS





Since being charged a week ago, Mr Stone has repeatedly criticised Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the ongoing Russia probe.

READ MORE HERE

Aly Says: CNY snacks and dishes



Chinese New Year is a time to get together with family and friends, and feast! Why do we eat nian gao, bak kwa, and pineapple tarts? What about traditional Malay goodies such as kueh bangkit and kueh lapis? Alyssa Woo finds out.



Why do we eat nian gao, bak kwa and pineapple tarts during Chinese New Year?

READ MORE HERE