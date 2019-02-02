Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 2

HIV data leak: Mikhy Farrera Brochez traced to Kentucky where he says he's jobless and homeless
Mikhy Farrera Brochez protested his innocence, saying recent reports about him were "terribly nasty and inaccurate".
33 foreigners caught using forged certificates to apply for work passes in past three years
A total of 33 foreigners were caught for submitting forged certificates in connection with work pass applications, between 2016 and 2018, the Ministry of Manpower said on Friday.
Football: Ali on target as Qatar stun Japan to win first Asian Cup
Almoez Ali scored with a spectacular overhead kick for a record ninth goal of the Asian Cup to set Qatar on their way to a first continental title with a stunning 3-1 win over four-times champions Japan on Friday.
'Fair outcome' reached for Gojek driver and passenger in viral video over alleged kidnapping
A heated exchange between a Gojek driver and his passenger, who accused the former of kidnapping her on their trip from Bishan to the city, has gone viral after footage of the incident was posted on Facebook on Thursday.
HIV data leak: Ad for health unit head in 2011 required 2 years' clinical experience
When the National Public Health Unit (NPHU) put out an advertisement for a new head medical officer in October 2011, there were two qualifications required.
Hide and seek: Heartbreaking tales of child abduction by a parent when a marriage sours
Parental child abduction is a concern as a growing number of Singaporeans are marrying foreigners. In 2017, 35 per cent of all marriages involving at least one Singaporean were to a non-citizen.
Please, no red packets for Mandai Crematorium workers
Crematorium workers who take red packets from bereaved families and funeral directors who pass them on to workers are now in trouble with the authorities over this practice at the government-run Mandai Crematorium.
Looking forward to Budget 2019? Visit ST's microsite for interactive game, latest news
Want to be the finance minister? Try ST's interactive game on the Budget microsite and make a series of policy decisions.
US judge mulls gag order on talkative Trump adviser Roger Stone
Since being charged a week ago, Mr Stone has repeatedly criticised Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the ongoing Russia probe.
Aly Says: CNY snacks and dishes
Why do we eat nian gao, bak kwa and pineapple tarts during Chinese New Year?