Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 8.
Singapore stands firm in dispute over its territorial waters, rejects KL’s call to stop sending assets to area
Malaysian government vessels that have encroached into Singapore’s territorial waters must leave the area immediately, the Republic said.
Spize owners wanted to relinquish River Valley business soon after fatal food poisoning incident
Mr Haresh Sabnani, co-founder of Spize restaurant that has four outlets across Singapore, told The Straits Times that the company had decided to sell a part of their business.
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen warns Malaysian vessels to stay out of Singapore waters
Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday warned Malaysian errant vessels to stay out of the Republic's territorial waters, saying their intrusions are "serious violations of Singapore's sovereignty".
Donald Trump picks former US Attorney General Barr to return to head Justice
US President Donald Trump said he had chosen former US Attorney General William Barr to once again lead the Justice Department, a role that would put him in charge of the federal probe into Russian election interference.
Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou faces US fraud charges linked to Iran, court hears
Meng Wanzhou has been accused of "conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions" and, if convicted, faces more than 30 years in prison.
Race is on: ST Car of the Year to be announced on Dec 29
10 cars are shortlisted out of 50 or so new models launched this year, with a good mix of SUVs, performance models, executive sedans, a subcompact hatch, as well as an electric car.
5 years on from Little India riot: Businesses still in a slump but residents welcome less rowdy environment
Though residents in Little India are happy with the more orderly situation, especially on weekends, businesses said they are feeling the sting of the measures taken after the 2013 riot as fewer migrant workers are frequenting the area.
Singaporean woman dies in bus crash en route to Genting Highlands in Malaysia
A Singaporean woman died after she was thrown out of a double-decker bus following a road accident in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state on Friday.
Athletics: Soh Rui Yong v Ashley Liew rivalry gives National Marathon Championships added spice
Soh Rui Yong and Ashley Liew were the first and second local finishers at last year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.
Rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake lead Grammy award nominations
Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake led Grammy Award nominations on Friday, with eight and seven nods, respectively.