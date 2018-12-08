Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 8.

Singapore stands firm in dispute over its territorial waters, rejects KL’s call to stop sending assets to area



A Malaysian government vessel (left) and a Singapore Police Coast Guard vessel in Singapore territorial waters off Tuas on Dec 6, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Malaysian government vessels that have encroached into Singapore’s territorial waters must leave the area immediately, the Republic said.

Spize owners wanted to relinquish River Valley business soon after fatal food poisoning incident



The operating licences of Spize restaurant in River Valley Road have been terminated with immediate effect by the National Environment Agency. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Mr Haresh Sabnani, co-founder of Spize restaurant that has four outlets across Singapore, told The Straits Times that the company had decided to sell a part of their business.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen warns Malaysian vessels to stay out of Singapore waters



Mindef naval patrolling in Singapore territorial waters. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO/ MINDEF



Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday warned Malaysian errant vessels to stay out of the Republic's territorial waters, saying their intrusions are "serious violations of Singapore's sovereignty".

Donald Trump picks former US Attorney General Barr to return to head Justice



Mr William Barr was attorney-general under US President George H.W. Bush. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



US President Donald Trump said he had chosen former US Attorney General William Barr to once again lead the Justice Department, a role that would put him in charge of the federal probe into Russian election interference.

Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou faces US fraud charges linked to Iran, court hears



Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec 7, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS/JANE WOLSAK



Meng Wanzhou has been accused of "conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions" and, if convicted, faces more than 30 years in prison.

Race is on: ST Car of the Year to be announced on Dec 29



Clockwise from top left: Volvo XC40, Renault Megane RS, Lexus ES and Kia Stinger. PHOTOS: ST FILE



10 cars are shortlisted out of 50 or so new models launched this year, with a good mix of SUVs, performance models, executive sedans, a subcompact hatch, as well as an electric car.

5 years on from Little India riot: Businesses still in a slump but residents welcome less rowdy environment



A customer buying a can of beer in Little India at about 9pm on Dec 2, 2018. Such transactions are taking place surreptitiously as shops in Little India are barred from selling liquor past 7pm on weekends and from 10.30pm on weekdays. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Though residents in Little India are happy with the more orderly situation, especially on weekends, businesses said they are feeling the sting of the measures taken after the 2013 riot as fewer migrant workers are frequenting the area.

Singaporean woman dies in bus crash en route to Genting Highlands in Malaysia



The accident occurred at 11.50am on Dec 7, 2018, at kilometre 269 of the North-South Expressway. PHOTO: NEGERI SEMBILAN FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT



A Singaporean woman died after she was thrown out of a double-decker bus following a road accident in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state on Friday.

Athletics: Soh Rui Yong v Ashley Liew rivalry gives National Marathon Championships added spice



Soh Rui Yong (left) and Ashley Liew are set to race each other once again in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 9, 2018. PHOTOS: JEREMY KWAN, ONEATHLETE



Soh Rui Yong and Ashley Liew were the first and second local finishers at last year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake lead Grammy award nominations



Rappers Kendrick Lamar (left) and Drake led Grammy Award nominations.



Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake led Grammy Award nominations on Friday, with eight and seven nods, respectively.

