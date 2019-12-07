Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 7.
Hong Kong tallies cost of unrest as protest march looms
Any resumption of violence could add to the city's economic troubles.
LTA refunds bicycle-sharing operators more than $570,000 in bid to promote active mobility
The move was welcomed by companies, which said the savings will be reinvested in their operations that, in turn, could result in cheaper rides.
White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing
In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry "completely baseless".
Saudi airman suspected in shooting at US Navy base that left four dead
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the suspect was a Saudi national attending training at the base as part of long-standing Navy programme open to US allies.
Government, nature groups hope to continue discussions on Cross Island Line
Members of the nature community also hope that discussions can be held for future projects.
New wildlife bridge now open in Mandai - but it's animals only, please
The 140m-long bridge is aimed at reducing the number of roadkill incidents in the Mandai Precinct.
Initiatives featured in ST Causes Week find more people approaching them to volunteer
Causes Week returns this year for the eighth time, from Dec 16. Anyone with a story or cause to share can write in by Dec 13 to be featured.
Acquitted of 2005 murder, man is jailed 6 years for drug trafficking
This is his second conviction for drug-related offences since his 2011 release.
Victoria Falls in Africa shrink to a trickle, feeding climate change fears
While they typically slow down during the dry season, officials said this year had brought an unprecedented decline in water levels.
New bars Barbary Coast and No Sleep Club breathe new life into heritage buildings
They have updated the historical venues they are housed in with funky takes.