Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 7.

Hong Kong tallies cost of unrest as protest march looms



A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at an MTR station after a day of protests in Hong Kong, on Dec 1, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Any resumption of violence could add to the city's economic troubles.

LTA refunds bicycle-sharing operators more than $570,000 in bid to promote active mobility



Chinese firm Mobike, which has quit the market, received a refund of $375,000 which it paid to operate 25,000 bicycles. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The move was welcomed by companies, which said the savings will be reinvested in their operations that, in turn, could result in cheaper rides.

White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing



US President Donald Trump holds a roundtable with small business leaders at the White House in Washington on Dec 6, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry "completely baseless".

Saudi airman suspected in shooting at US Navy base that left four dead



A video grab image shows emergency responders near the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Florida. PHOTO: AP



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the suspect was a Saudi national attending training at the base as part of long-standing Navy programme open to US allies.

Government, nature groups hope to continue discussions on Cross Island Line



People hiking in Rifle Range Link in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, under which the Cross Island MRT Line connecting Changi and Jurong will run at a depth of 70m. ST FILE PHOTO



Members of the nature community also hope that discussions can be held for future projects.

New wildlife bridge now open in Mandai - but it's animals only, please



The 140m-long bridge is aimed at reducing the number of roadkill incidents in the Mandai Precinct. PHOTO: MANDAI PARK HOLDINGS



The 140m-long bridge is aimed at reducing the number of roadkill incidents in the Mandai Precinct.

Initiatives featured in ST Causes Week find more people approaching them to volunteer





The Play For Good band which consists of volunteer musicians and singers who use music to connect with senior citizens. PHOTO: PLAY FOR GOOD



Causes Week returns this year for the eighth time, from Dec 16. Anyone with a story or cause to share can write in by Dec 13 to be featured.

Acquitted of 2005 murder, man is jailed 6 years for drug trafficking



Ismil Kadar in a photo taken in 2011 after his release from prison. Ismil on Dec 6 pleaded guilty to trafficking at least 3.53g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, and was sentenced to six years' jail. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is his second conviction for drug-related offences since his 2011 release.

Victoria Falls in Africa shrink to a trickle, feeding climate change fears



A combination picture shows water flowing (top) and low-water levels after a prolonged drought (bottom) at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The photos were taken Jan 17, 2019 and Dec 4, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



While they typically slow down during the dry season, officials said this year had brought an unprecedented decline in water levels.

New bars Barbary Coast and No Sleep Club breathe new life into heritage buildings



New all-day restaurant-bar No Sleep Club on Keong Saik Road. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



They have updated the historical venues they are housed in with funky takes.

