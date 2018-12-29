Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 29.
Parents see red as operator of school bus quotes monthly charge of up to $550
A bus operator engaged by Singapore Chinese Girls' School to take its students to and from school has enraged parents by quoting a monthly fee of as much as $550.
Serina Wee released after serving 2½-year jail term for role in City Harvest case
The Singapore Prisons Service confirmed on Friday (Dec 28) that Ms Serina Wee, the former City Harvest Church finance manager, was released from custody on Dec 21.
Malay group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia wants Malaysia declared an 'Islamic state'
The right-wing Malay Muslim group has kick-started a controversial campaign for Malaysia to be recognised as an "Islamic state" by aiming to get one million signatures to be presented to the King, in what could be a new headache for the Pakatan Harapan government.
Trump faces a divided House in the new year
After two years of a Republican majority in the House and Senate, United States President Donald Trump will have to deal with a Democrat-led House come Jan 3.
The Straits Times Car of the Year 2018: Kia Stinger is the champion
The Kia Stinger has beaten a field of strong contenders to become The Straits Times Car of the Year 2018 - the first Korean model to clinch the top spot since the awards started 16 years ago.
A supersized family and lunch with Mahathir: The Straits Times' top 5 videos of 2018
In 2018 alone, The Straits Times' video team produced almost 1,000 videos. But as the year draws to a close, we have chosen just five of them for you.
Education, inequality and sexual harassment: The Straits Times' best-read Opinion pieces of 2018
The Straits Times publishes many commentaries throughout the year. Here is a list of some best-read commentaries of 2018.
Keppel, SPH announce 'firm intention' to buy out M1
Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings announced on Friday (Dec 28) their "firm intention" to make a voluntary general offer of $2.06 per share for the remaining M1 shares that they do not own.
Sentosa's Tiger Sky Tower draws 1,200 visitors on final day of operations on Dec 28
The iconic attraction, which reaches a height of 131m above sea level, will cease operations from Saturday.
Youth filmed using penknife to slice Lorong Halus bridge canopy
Egged on by another person, a youth sliced the canopy of the Lorong Halus red bridge, a popular attraction in Punggol. A video on Instagram shows him using a penknife to do it while a voice could be heard saying: "Eh, cut, cut, cut some more, cut some more."