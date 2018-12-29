Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 29.

Parents see red as operator of school bus quotes monthly charge of up to $550



A bus operator engaged by Singapore Chinese Girls' School has enraged parents by quoting a monthly fee that is almost double that of the previous bus contractor. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



A bus operator engaged by Singapore Chinese Girls' School to take its students to and from school has enraged parents by quoting a monthly fee of as much as $550.

READ MORE HERE

Serina Wee released after serving 2½-year jail term for role in City Harvest case



Former City Harvest Church finance manager Serina Wee, accompanied by her husband Kenny Low, arriving at the State Courts to begin her jail term on April 21, 2017. Ms Wee was released from custody on Dec 21, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Singapore Prisons Service confirmed on Friday (Dec 28) that Ms Serina Wee, the former City Harvest Church finance manager, was released from custody on Dec 21.

READ MORE HERE

Malay group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia wants Malaysia declared an 'Islamic state'



Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Malaysian Muslim Solidarity), known by its Malay acronym Isma, wants Malays to reject the notion that Malaysia is a secular nation. PHOTO: ST FILE



The right-wing Malay Muslim group has kick-started a controversial campaign for Malaysia to be recognised as an "Islamic state" by aiming to get one million signatures to be presented to the King, in what could be a new headache for the Pakatan Harapan government.

READ MORE HERE

Trump faces a divided House in the new year



PHOTO: REUTERS



After two years of a Republican majority in the House and Senate, United States President Donald Trump will have to deal with a Democrat-led House come Jan 3.

READ MORE HERE

The Straits Times Car of the Year 2018: Kia Stinger is the champion





The Kia Stinger won The Straits Times Car of the Year with its uncommon and uncompromising blend of sportiness, comfort and refinement. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The Kia Stinger has beaten a field of strong contenders to become The Straits Times Car of the Year 2018 - the first Korean model to clinch the top spot since the awards started 16 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

A supersized family and lunch with Mahathir: The Straits Times' top 5 videos of 2018

In 2018 alone, The Straits Times' video team produced almost 1,000 videos. But as the year draws to a close, we have chosen just five of them for you.

READ MORE HERE

Education, inequality and sexual harassment: The Straits Times' best-read Opinion pieces of 2018



PHOTOS: ST FILE, ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The Straits Times publishes many commentaries throughout the year. Here is a list of some best-read commentaries of 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Keppel, SPH announce 'firm intention' to buy out M1



Currently, Keppel Corp owns 19.3 per cent of M1 through its subsidiary Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation, while Singapore Press Holdings has a 13.45 per cent stake. PHOTOS: ST FILE, AFP



Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings announced on Friday (Dec 28) their "firm intention" to make a voluntary general offer of $2.06 per share for the remaining M1 shares that they do not own.

READ MORE HERE

Sentosa's Tiger Sky Tower draws 1,200 visitors on final day of operations on Dec 28



Tiger Sky Tower opened in 2004 and has had nearly five million visitors. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The iconic attraction, which reaches a height of 131m above sea level, will cease operations from Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Youth filmed using penknife to slice Lorong Halus bridge canopy



The youth made several cuts into the canopy of the bridge with a penknife, creating a hole. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK / ALL SINGAPORE STUFF



Egged on by another person, a youth sliced the canopy of the Lorong Halus red bridge, a popular attraction in Punggol. A video on Instagram shows him using a penknife to do it while a voice could be heard saying: "Eh, cut, cut, cut some more, cut some more."

READ MORE HERE