Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 22.

Expect stiffer penalties as police put brakes on drink driving

From January to September this year, there were more than 120 accidents, a 20 per cent increase from the same period last year.

United Nations passes resolution for new treaty on mediation named after Singapore

The Singapore Convention on Mediation - the first UN treaty to carry Singapore's name - will make it easier for mediated settlement agreements to be enforced, giving businesses more assurance that cross-border commercial disputes can be resolved through mediation.

Malaysia's Anwar says daughter Nurul Izzah 'sick and tired' of machinations of last 9 months

Ms Nurul Izzah, 38, retained her Parti Keadilan Rakyat vice-presidency by a huge margin in its internal polls last month. She shocked many Malaysians by resigning from all party and government posts without detailing her reasons.

JD.com chief executive Richard Liu will not face assault charges in US

Minnesota prosecutors will not charge the billionaire chief executive officer of China's JD.com, Richard Liu, after he was accused of rape by a University of Minnesota student during a recent US visit, authorities said on Friday.

US Fed could rethink rate hikes as Trump trade wars drag on economy

This came just two days after the US central bank raised the key borrowing rate on Wednesday and signalled it will continue to hike next year, albeit at a slower pace.

Causes Week 2018: Capturing the hearts of children in the heartland

Photographer Bernice Wong and her friends befriend and inspire children from rental flats in Yishun.

Road closures, enhanced security measures in place for Marina Bay Singapore Countdown

Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and security of the public during the 14th edition of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 on Dec 31.

Efforts to make it safer for animals in Mandai area

From rope bridges and 12m poles to lower speed limits of 20kmh to 40kmh, measures have been put in place along Mandai Lake Road in the past two years to facilitate safer wildlife crossings.

Cheers to home bars: Owners installing bar counters for happy hour at home

Some home owners install bar counters and bottle display shelves to hold their collection of whisky and other alcoholic drinks.

Blogger dad's novelty song is Christmas No. 1 in Britain

Perennial chart-topper Ariana Grande has lost the race to top the British singles chart at Christmas - to a blogger who posts about fatherhood and sings about sausage rolls.

