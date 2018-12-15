Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 15.
SCDF rides on data for faster response time, with ambulances now also at community clubs
Help will now arrive even sooner in medical emergencies, with the Singapore Civil Defence Force turning to data to decide where to deploy its ambulances at peak periods.
No links found between food poisoning cases; strong evidence of 'severe contamination' in Mandarin Orchard case
Investigations find hygiene lapses, and enforcement action will be taken, the authorities said.
Investment victims claim $407k seized from firm's account
The Bentley-driving businessman claimed to be worth $30 million, and said he was planning to make $200 million and give 90 per cent to charity.
Mannequin on Clementi HDB ledge gets to stay for Christmas after town council gives nod
It is a Christmas-spirited twist to what could have been a dampener on festivities.
SMRT CEO Neo Kian Hong says company takes investigation into workplace accident 'very seriously'
Mr Neo said a board of inquiry into the incident has been convened and that the investigation into the matter has to take its course.
Couple's missing winning 4-D ticket found and returned by Nanyang Polytechnic student
Thinking it was a piece of litter no one wanted, the student picked up the 4-D ticket from the floor of the bus to throw it away as he prepared to alight.
Toyota to supply Grab with hybrid cars fitted with 'black box' recorders
Fleet of 1,500 will have black-box recorders to help the Japanese carmaker gain insights into how its cars are being used.
Catching the bus with less fuss thanks to smart tech at new Choa Chu Kang interchange
Smart technology will aim to make commuters' journeys safer and more comfortable when the new Choa Chu Kang bus interchange opens on Sunday.
Trump taps budget director Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff
The announcement came after former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie abruptly withdrew from consideration for the post.
Cosplay festival in Singapore draws 105,000 anime fans
A home-grown festival celebrating cosplay has become a magnet for fans of anime.