Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 14.
British election: Boris Johnson's win secures Brexit but raises questions about future of UK
Seldom before has a British general election appeared more boringly predictable, only to yield such spectacular outcomes.
US and China agree to 'phase-one' deal easing trade tensions
Mixed market reaction reflected the fact that details of the deal remained murky and business groups immediately called for more negotiations on future phases to get under way.
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Scammers may use caller ID spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number and display a local one.
Love, Bonito customers' data breached, credit card details exposed, watchdog investigating
On Friday, the retailer sent an e-mail to its online customers telling them that the data breach had been confirmed on Tuesday and a malicious code had been added to its e-commerce website. The malicious code has since been removed.
The way forward for informed consent in medicine
Forget the false dichotomy between a process that is doctor-centric and one that is patient-centric. A good consent-taking process requires patients to participate and doctors to respond to their concerns.
Bicentennial Christmas service at St Andrew's Cathedral joined by 800 of different faiths
The Singapore Combined Church Choir performed songs that told the story of the country's growth since the arrival of European traders in the 16th century, singing in multiple languages.
Trump at brink of impeachment as US House committee approves charges
If impeached, President Donald Trump will go on trial in the Senate in January just as the 2020 presidential campaign begins to pick up speed.
Four Singaporeans and a Russian charged with cheating multiple banks
A Singaporean director of 19 local companies allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with a Russian man to cheat three banks here, a district court heard on Friday.
MND reviewing AHTC reply on why it did not require Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves on financial matters
Apart from seeking AHTC's reasons for not requiring the recusal, the ministry had also asked whether the WP-run town council intends to implement other interim measures or safeguards.
The Straits Times Car of the Year 2019: Which car will be king?
Which car do you think will win the ST Car of the Year 2019 award? Have your say in the online poll.