Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 1.
PUB steps up flood protection measures for monsoon season
Businesses and residents in flood-prone areas can now request sandbags from PUB, with the national water agency stepping up flood protection measures as the north-east monsoon sets in.
Marriott says Starwood database hacked, affecting 500 million guests
The hack began in 2014, a year before Marriott offered to buy Starwood to create the world’s largest hotel operator. The US$13.6 billion (S$18.7 billion) deal closed in September 2016.
Do not yield to anxieties about technological change, says PM Lee at G-20 summit
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on countries to embrace technological change instead of yielding to their anxieties by obstructing it, while urging governments to help workers displaced by new technology take on new jobs.
The big task - instilling a culture of taking cyber security seriously
As the COI prepares to submit its final report to Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security S. Iswaran by the year end, one takeaway for every sector is that awareness is key to cyber defence. Every employee must play a part, and it cannot be delegated to technical staff alone.
Elected MPs to pay $250 a year for parking in Parliament but must pay parking fees at HDB carparks
From 2019, all MPs, including Non-Constituency and Nominated MPs, will be charged $250 a year for a permit to park at Parliament House for official business.
A slice of German life in South Korea
A retirement village for nation-building migrants who returned home is now a tourist attraction.
Singaporean arrested after Porsche hits police officer in Krabi
A Singaporean man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing injury after he hit a police officer at a speed checkpoint in Krabi on Thursday morning.
Japan court extends detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn
This means Ghosn could remain in a Tokyo cell until Dec 10 while prosecutors investigate allegations that he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years.
New-found debris believed from MAS Flight MH370 handed to Malaysia government
Malaysia’s new government, which took power in May, had said the search could be resumed, but only if new and compelling evidence came to light.
Miss Universe Singapore national costume designer says he did not decide on Trump-Kim summit theme
Singapore costume designer Moe Kasim said he was approached by the pageant organisers in June and, at that point, the summit theme had already been decided.