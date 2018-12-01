Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 1.

PUB steps up flood protection measures for monsoon season



Singapore will experience wet weather and possible flash floods over the next four months because of the monsoon season, said PUB in a statement on Nov 30, 2018. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Businesses and residents in flood-prone areas can now request sandbags from PUB, with the national water agency stepping up flood protection measures as the north-east monsoon sets in.

READ MORE HERE

Marriott says Starwood database hacked, affecting 500 million guests



A room in Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, owned by the Starwood Group. Marriott International has been investigating a hack involving unauthorised access to the guest reservation database at its Starwood unit since 2014. PHOTO: STARWOOD



The hack began in 2014, a year before Marriott offered to buy Starwood to create the world’s largest hotel operator. The US$13.6 billion (S$18.7 billion) deal closed in September 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Do not yield to anxieties about technological change, says PM Lee at G-20 summit



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said that companies and industries must adapt to new technologies and market conditions, while workers have to adopt the mindset of lifelong learning. PHOTO: AFP



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on countries to embrace technological change instead of yielding to their anxieties by obstructing it, while urging governments to help workers displaced by new technology take on new jobs.

READ MORE HERE

The big task - instilling a culture of taking cyber security seriously



Culture became a key focus simply because people are at the heart of all processes and systems. PHOTO: ST FILE



As the COI prepares to submit its final report to Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security S. Iswaran by the year end, one takeaway for every sector is that awareness is key to cyber defence. Every employee must play a part, and it cannot be delegated to technical staff alone.

READ MORE HERE

Elected MPs to pay $250 a year for parking in Parliament but must pay parking fees at HDB carparks



All MPs, including Non-Constituency and Nominated MPs will be charged $250 a year for a permit to park at Parliament House for official business from 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



From 2019, all MPs, including Non-Constituency and Nominated MPs, will be charged $250 a year for a permit to park at Parliament House for official business.

READ MORE HERE

A slice of German life in South Korea



Visitors at a beer party held in Dogil Maeul (Korean for German Village) in October. The village hosts an annual Oktoberfest modelled after the yearly beer festival in Munich, Germany. The event, which started out as a small beer party in 2010, has grown bigger and is one of the ways in which the village promotes its German connection. ST PHOTOS: CHANG MAY CHOON



A retirement village for nation-building migrants who returned home is now a tourist attraction.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean arrested after Porsche hits police officer in Krabi



A Singaporean man driving a Porsche was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing injury after hitting a police officer at a speed checkpoint on Thursday morning (Nov 29). PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



A Singaporean man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing injury after he hit a police officer at a speed checkpoint in Krabi on Thursday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Japan court extends detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn



A Tokyo court has extended the detention of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, after his arrest on allegations of financial misconduct that have shaken the auto industry on Nov 30, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



This means Ghosn could remain in a Tokyo cell until Dec 10 while prosecutors investigate allegations that he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years.

READ MORE HERE

New-found debris believed from MAS Flight MH370 handed to Malaysia government



A Malaysian official inspecting debris believed to belong to MH370 during a press conference at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya on Nov 30, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysia’s new government, which took power in May, had said the search could be resumed, but only if new and compelling evidence came to light.

READ MORE HERE

Miss Universe Singapore national costume designer says he did not decide on Trump-Kim summit theme



The costume, which was unveiled on Nov 29, 2018, featured a skirt digitally printed with a handshake - one arm features the North Korean flag and the other, the American flag - over the Singapore skyline. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Singapore costume designer Moe Kasim said he was approached by the pageant organisers in June and, at that point, the summit theme had already been decided.

READ MORE HERE

