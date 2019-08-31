Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 31.
Train operators seek ways to manage costs for long term; longer wait for trains during off-peak possible
Spending on repairs and maintenance accounted for about 71 per cent of rail-fare revenue, up from just 45 per cent three years ago.
Overnight camp aborted after Punggol Primary pupils suffer stomach pain and diarrhoea
Among the 200 Primary 5 students who attended the camp, more than 20 of them, as well as some teachers, fell ill.
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey's account is hacked, sends out racist tweets
Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down.
China President Xi Jinping unscathed by trade, Hong Kong crises
If anything, the trade war and three months of unrest in Hong Kong have only galvanised the top leadership, party sources said.
Britain faces a tumultuous political week
The coming week is Mr Boris Johnson's first baptism of fire, as he came to office just a few days before the British Parliament closed its business for the summer break.
'The pressure I feel is very great,' says actress Vivian Lai, as she breaks silence on husband's woes
Pokka has sued Lai's husband, a former executive, alleging that he was part of a conspiracy that caused the drink maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses.
Malaysian police arrest two brothers over couple found dead in suitcases
The victims had been subletting a room to the two suspects, aged 19 and 24.
Singaporean journalist expelled from China after writing report about Xi Jinping's cousin
The Wall Street Journal report detailed how a close relative of President Xi's was involved in a money laundering probe and high-stakes gambling in Australia.
August 2019 likely driest, warmest on record; more dry, hot weather expected in next 2 weeks
On four to five days, expect localised short-duration thundery showers between the late morning and early afternoon.
Sembawang Hot Spring Park to open to public in January
The hot spring was closed for development in August last year.