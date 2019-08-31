Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 31.

Train operators seek ways to manage costs for long term; longer wait for trains during off-peak possible



Currently, SMRT and SBST trains arrive at stations every five to seven minutes during off-peak hours.PHOTO: ST FILE



Spending on repairs and maintenance accounted for about 71 per cent of rail-fare revenue, up from just 45 per cent three years ago.

Overnight camp aborted after Punggol Primary pupils suffer stomach pain and diarrhoea



Parents waiting for their children outside Punggol Primary School on Aug 30, 2019ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Among the 200 Primary 5 students who attended the camp, more than 20 of them, as well as some teachers, fell ill.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey's account is hacked, sends out racist tweets



Dorsey sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London.PHOTO: REUTERS



Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down.

China President Xi Jinping unscathed by trade, Hong Kong crises



There had previously been talk that Mr Xi Jinping was facing mounting pressure within the party for what could have been viewed as his miscalculation of how trade negotiations would pan out with the US.PHOTO: AP



If anything, the trade war and three months of unrest in Hong Kong have only galvanised the top leadership, party sources said.

Britain faces a tumultuous political week



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sending Parliament away for no less than five weeks, leaving little time for debate before Oct 31, when Britain's EU membership is scheduled to end. PHOTO: AP



The coming week is Mr Boris Johnson's first baptism of fire, as he came to office just a few days before the British Parliament closed its business for the summer break.

'The pressure I feel is very great,' says actress Vivian Lai, as she breaks silence on husband's woes



Vivian Lai's husband Alain Ong Eng Sing was deputy group CEO of Pokka Corporation (Singapore) and CEO of Pokka International before he was removed following internal investigations.PHOTOS: ST FILE, VERAVIVIAN/INSTAGRAM



Pokka has sued Lai's husband, a former executive, alleging that he was part of a conspiracy that caused the drink maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses.

Malaysian police arrest two brothers over couple found dead in suitcases



The two suspects were believed to have first killed Mr Lim on Aug 23 between 10pm and midnight before killing his wife a few hours later when she returned home.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The victims had been subletting a room to the two suspects, aged 19 and 24.

Singaporean journalist expelled from China after writing report about Xi Jinping's cousin



The journalist working for the Wall Street Journal in China co-wrote a report that detailed how a close relative of President Xi Jinping was involved in a money laundering probe and high-stakes gambling in Australia.PHOTO: REUTERS



The Wall Street Journal report detailed how a close relative of President Xi's was involved in a money laundering probe and high-stakes gambling in Australia.

August 2019 likely driest, warmest on record; more dry, hot weather expected in next 2 weeks



An Aug 21, 2019 photo shows dry conditions at the Eco Lake in the Botanic Gardens.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



On four to five days, expect localised short-duration thundery showers between the late morning and early afternoon.

Sembawang Hot Spring Park to open to public in January



While construction of the Sembawang Hot Spring Park is on schedule to be completed in Oct 2019, the roads leading to the park will only be ready in Jan 2020.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/CK YEO



The hot spring was closed for development in August last year.

