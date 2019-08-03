Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 3.
China says it is ready to strike back with own measures after Trump’s new trade tariffs
If the US introduces the new taxes, Beijing said it will take counter-measures "to resolutely defend the core interests of the country and the fundamental interests of the people".
Doctor fined and suspended 16 months for over-prescribing addictive drugs
He prescribed a sleeping pill to one patient for over 11 years.
Apology by YouTuber Preetipls and brother for their race rap video is 'mock, insincere apology': MHA
"This spoofing is a pretence of an apology, and in fact shows contempt for the many Singaporeans who have expressed concern at their blatantly racist rap video," said MHA.
Malaysia to impose departure tax of between $2.65 and $50 on airline travellers from Sept 1
The levy imposed on travellers will depend on the destination and the class of airline flights.
Why is Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam keeping quiet?
Chief Executive Carrie Lam's deafening silence in recent months may be a sign that she is paving the way to get out of this ballooning political crisis for both herself and Hong Kong, some observers believe, adding that she is working behind the scenes to ease tensions.
New PSLE scoring system: Parents worry Foundation subject pupils are at a disadvantage
The Ministry of Education has made it clear that while the 2021 scoring system is doing away with pinpoint T-scores for broad achievement bands, "the treatment of Foundation-level subject scores is actually similar".
Asia Times article questioning Home Affairs Minister's statements on drug abuse 'quite inaccurate': MHA
The ministry addressed points made in a July 17 opinion piece by human rights analyst Gen Sander that claimed that Law and Home Affairs minister K. Shanmugam was "spreading disinformation" about the social costs and impact of decriminalising or legalising drugs, as well as the deterrent effect of the death penalty.
Singapore investigates alleged export of Pokka products into North Korea
Beverage company Pokka Singapore has denied media reports that it tried to illegally export products into North Korea, saying they contain many "false and unsubstantiated allegations".
10-year-old knows the Singapore pledge in 4 languages
A newly minted Singapore citizen, Thai-born Tanabordee Pansook Lim speaks English, Mandarin and Thai, and taught himself to recite the pledge in all four official languages.
Times Bookstores will close Centrepoint branch in September after 36 years
It is the latest in a slew of closures in Singapore's book scene that has included Books Kinokuniya's Liang Court outlet in April, Popular's Thomson Plaza outlet in June and MPH's last two local outlets.