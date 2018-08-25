Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 25.

Singaporeans want lower speed limit for PMDs on footpaths, cyclists to wear helmets on the roads: Survey



The online survey showed that 77 per cent of respondents wanted the existing speed limit of 15kmh on footpaths to be lowered. PHOTO: ST FILE



Most Singaporeans want the existing 15kmh speed limit for personal mobility devices on footpaths to be lowered, and cyclists to wear helmets on the road, according to survey results released on Friday. The online survey was part of public consultations for a report by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel.

Multi-religious cooperation: Bukit Batok temples keep tentage erected for Muslim congregants to pray during Hari Raya Haji



The collaboration was first brought to light in a Facebook post by Bukit Batok SMC MP Murali Pillai, who posted a photo of a tentage erected at Block 630 in Bukit Batok. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MURALI PILLAI



A collaboration between two temples, a mosque, two tentage companies and a grassroots leader resulted in around 1,000 Muslim congregants having a sheltered area for Hari Raya Haji prayers on Wednesday.

Intangible assets hold Singaporeans together: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the launch yesterday of a book edited by Associate Professor S. Vasoo (left) and Associate Professor Bilveer Singh. The book examines Singapore's asset-building policies through a series of essays, which look at traditional tangible assets as well as intangible assets. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The intangibles include a commitment to multiculturalism, an intolerance for corruption and an acceptance of national service as a necessary sacrifice, PM Lee said.

Former managing director of Community Chest Ng Ling Ling named Her World's Woman of the Year



Ms Ng Ling Ling was named the Woman of the Year by Her World for her work in guiding Community Chest. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



She was rising in the ranks working in treasury services at a local bank and earning a comfortable pay. But Ms Ng Ling Ling decided to make a career switch to an entirely different field when she was 29. She joined the social service sector.

Jho Low's private jet could go under the hammer if payment not made to Seletar hangar owner



A file photo taken on Feb 6, 2017, shows a Bombardier Global 5000 plane without a body number parked at Seletar Airport. PHOTO: AFP



The firm Jet Aviation that has been storing the aircraft in its hangar at Seletar Airport for about 18 months. It is believed that the amount owed has snowballed to about $1.2 million.

Daughter of Hour Glass founders Audrey Tay faces drug charges



Audrey Tay, 45, a public relations consultant, faces two sets of charges and her trial is set to start in the State Courts next week. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The daughter of the founders of luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass has been charged with involvement in drugs, and the trial is scheduled to start in the State Courts next week.

Video: Donald Trump calls off Mike Pompeo's planned trip to North Korea



Trump (above) does not feel enough progress is being made with regard to denuclearisation. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump partly blamed China for the stalled momentum with North Korea and suggested talks with Pyongyang could be on hold until after Washington resolved its trade dispute with Beijing.

Asian Games: Singapore teen talents make big splash



Gan Ching Hwee, 15, during the women's 400m freestyle heats. She qualified for the final and also rewrote the national record in the women's 1,500m free. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM



Over half of swim squad are youngsters, some win medals while others set national records.

Local beers brewing at Beerfest



Smith Street Taps co-founders Daniel Goh (left) and Meng Chao with the three collaboration beers they are presenting at Beerfest Asia. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The 10th edition of the festival is on track to showcase the largest crop of made-in-Singapore beers.

Welcome to my jungalow: Living with houseplants



Mr Tyco Tat (above) avoids flowering plants and prefers those that can go a few days without watering. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



No garden or balcony? You can still deck out your apartment with indoor greenery, like these on-trend home owners.

