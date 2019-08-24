Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 24.

US President Donald Trump escalates trade war with tariff hikes on all Chinese goods

Mr Trump said the United States would subject Chinese imports to an additional 5 per cent tariff in response to what he called a politically motivated move by China to impose tariffs on US$75 billion (S$100 billion) worth of US exports.

Not sure if something is fake news? Ask ST

The Straits Times is pitching in to help its readers distinguish between real and fake news amid a spate of online scams, impersonations and websites passing themselves off as news organisations.

China imposes additional tariffs on US$75 billion worth of US goods in retaliation for planned US tariff hike

Some of the countermeasures will take effect from Sept 1 while the rest will come into effect from Dec 15.

'Alarming lapses' at Spize restaurant contributed to food poisoning outbreak that killed man: State Coroner

The premises of the Spize outlet at River Valley were found to contain strains of salmonella.

Hong Kong protesters form human chains ahead of weekend protests; airport, MTR win court orders to keep protesters away

Thousands lined the streets, inspired by the 1989 Baltic protest, with more rallies planned for today.

City Harvest Church forgives $26.5 million debt by former member Chew Eng Han and his firm

The church in 2014 sued Chew and his investment firm AMAC Capital Partners for investments that were not returned to the church, but decided to stop all efforts to recover the money and give up all rights to the sum after an extraordinary general meeting on July 23 this year.

Median earners to benefit more from higher CPF contributions to boost retirement funds

Associate Professor Chia Ngee Choon said that recent moves to raise the CPF contribution rates for older workers will enhance the CPF Life annuity payout of median-income earners by close to 22 per cent come 2030.

Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'

Madam Lim Choo Eng's husband died in 2012 when a Ferrari crashed into his taxi and she used some of the money she got after his death to invest in a plot of land in China.

Singaporean widow of man murdered in Phuket recounts events of horrific night; Norwegian tourist arrested

Ms Bandhna Kaur Bajaj was on vacation in Karon, Phuket, with husband Amitpal Singh Bajaj and their 20-month-old son when the tragedy occurred.

God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan

Former actor Bai Yan died on Monday, just months after celebrating his 100th birthday.

