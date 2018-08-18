Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 18.
Singapore ramps up efforts to secure cyber defences
Efforts to secure the cyber defences of 11 critical service sectors have been put in high gear following the SingHealth data breach, The Straits Times has learnt.
Turkey's lira weakens 4 per cent, Trump says won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
The lira has lost nearly 40 per cent of its value against the US dollar this year, sparking a sell-off in emerging market currencies and weighing on global stocks.
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday
ITE College Central to be venue for year's key political speech that is used to map out nation's future directions.
Kampong Java Park beside KKH to close permanently from end-August to make way for North-South Corridor tunnel
The 12,000 sq m park, about the size of 1½ football fields, has a large pond in the middle, a playground and some benches.
100 days under Pakatan: Mahathir's 'back to the future' moves
Call it deja vu with the new Pakatan Harapan government, as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad revives ideas dating back to his time leading the government from 1981 to 2003. The Straits Times examines how the administration looks to the past as it charts Malaysia's future.
Condo residents trained as 'monkey guards'
At the Dairy Farm Estate condominium in Upper Bukit Timah, its residents, security guards and animal-loving volunteers take on duties as "monkey guards".
WP chief Pritam Singh now father of 2; baby girl delivered by emergency caesarian
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, 42, has become the father of a baby girl, his second daughter.
Lawyers for Ferrari driver seek mandatory treatment order in appeal against jail for assault
Shi Ka Yee, 73, charged with a string of offences, was aggressive only towards men because they reminded her of the way her former husband had treated her, according to a private psychiatrist's assessment in a report Shi's lawyers submitted.
Couple in China offers to give away daughter to save son with leukaemia, has crowdfunding efforts frozen
Netizens were up in arms, calling out the parents for their gender discrimination, saying that their actions were "illegal", deeming it a form of human trafficking.
Teen from Georgia solves six Rubik's cubes under water in one breath
Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park in Tbilisi.