Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 18.

Singapore ramps up efforts to secure cyber defences



Following the SingHealth breach, the Cyber Security Agency is working with critical information infrastructure owners to strengthen their defences. PHOTO: ST FILE



Efforts to secure the cyber defences of 11 critical service sectors have been put in high gear following the SingHealth data breach, The Straits Times has learnt.

Turkey's lira weakens 4 per cent, Trump says won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'



Whatever action the United States does take, economists said it looked likely to cause more pain for Turkish assets in the immediate future. PHOTO: REUTERS



The lira has lost nearly 40 per cent of its value against the US dollar this year, sparking a sell-off in emerging market currencies and weighing on global stocks.

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday



PM Lee's National Day message last week gave hints of the topics he could raise at this year's Rally.PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



ITE College Central to be venue for year's key political speech that is used to map out nation's future directions.

Kampong Java Park beside KKH to close permanently from end-August to make way for North-South Corridor tunnel



Kampong Java Park is slated to close on Aug 28, 2018 to make way for the construction of the North-South Corridor tunnel. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



The 12,000 sq m park, about the size of 1½ football fields, has a large pond in the middle, a playground and some benches.

100 days under Pakatan: Mahathir's 'back to the future' moves



Government advisers (from left) Tun Daim Zainuddin, Professor Jomo Kwame Sundaram, Tan Sri Hassan Marican and Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Call it deja vu with the new Pakatan Harapan government, as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad revives ideas dating back to his time leading the government from 1981 to 2003. The Straits Times examines how the administration looks to the past as it charts Malaysia's future.

Condo residents trained as 'monkey guards'



Ms Sabrina Jabbar, a primate researcher at the Jane Goodall Institute Singapore, training volunteers to become monkey guards at Dairy Farm Estate. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



At the Dairy Farm Estate condominium in Upper Bukit Timah, its residents, security guards and animal-loving volunteers take on duties as "monkey guards".

WP chief Pritam Singh now father of 2; baby girl delivered by emergency caesarian



Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said he had accompanied his wife, Ms Lovleen Kaur Walia, to the hospital for a routine scan as she was due to give birth a couple of weeks later. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PRITAM SINGH



Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, 42, has become the father of a baby girl, his second daughter.

Lawyers for Ferrari driver seek mandatory treatment order in appeal against jail for assault



Shi Ka Yee arriving at the State Courts on Aug 14, 2018. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Shi Ka Yee, 73, charged with a string of offences, was aggressive only towards men because they reminded her of the way her former husband had treated her, according to a private psychiatrist's assessment in a report Shi's lawyers submitted.

Couple in China offers to give away daughter to save son with leukaemia, has crowdfunding efforts frozen



The boy, nicknamed Chengcheng, was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July. His parents need 560,000 yuan (S$111,848) for his treatment and offered to give their daughter away in exchange for the money. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE/资讯社会



Netizens were up in arms, calling out the parents for their gender discrimination, saying that their actions were "illegal", deeming it a form of human trafficking.

Teen from Georgia solves six Rubik's cubes under water in one breath



Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park in Tbilisi. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE/REUTERS



Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park in Tbilisi.

