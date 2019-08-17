Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 17.

Consumer watchdog flags cases of unauthorised sign-ups by electricity retailers



A Geneco roadshow at Waterway Point on Aug 16, 2019. Promoters at roadshows by Geneco and Keppel Electric have said they could bypass online document and third party authorisation requirements to enact the switch from SP Group.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



Sales agents are accused of switching customers' accounts without their consent.

Singaporean kayaker's body brought home; search area for 2nd kayaker narrowed after body sighting



In a photo taken on Aug 15, 2019, Malaysian Maritime Deputy Lieutenant Eddieson Efendi Ussim gives a briefing to the family of Singaporean Tan Eng Soon, who had gone missing while kayaking in Endau waters near Mersing on Aug 8, 2019.PHOTO: BERNAMA



A Malaysian official said that, according to a local fishermen's WhatsApp group, the body sighted was strapped with a life jacket.

Convenience stores going high-tech to stave off competition



Director of Pick & Go Alex Ng (left), explaining how his unmanned booth works to Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Singapore brands are planning to use artificial intelligence, palm scanners and RFID tags at unmanned kiosks.

Website uses 'highly deceptive, misleading' information attributed to PM Lee Hsien Loong to solicit investments: MAS



A screenshot provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed the website had claimed that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his National Day message, revealed a new "wealth loophole".PHOTO: MAS



The website is also designed to look like it is linked to Singapore Press Holdings.

Search is on for ST Singaporean of the Year 2019



President Halimah Yacob at the awards ceremony for the Singaporean of the Year 2018 earlier this year. Front row, from left: UBS head of Asean equities Yeoh Choo Guan; UBS Asia-Pacific president Edmund Koh; Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura; UBS chief of staff for Asia-Pacific Teo Lay Sie; Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) chairman Lee Boon Yang; Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez; SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan; and nominee Nizar Mohamed Shariff (seated). Second row, from left: Nominees Bjorn Low; Teo You Yenn; Harbhajan Singh; Robert Chew; and Teo Yee Ming. Back row, from left: Nominees Kenneth and Adeline Thong; Annabelle Kwok; Elizabeth Tan; Poh Kok Wee; and Douglas Yeo. ST FILE PHOTO



Nominations are open for inspiring individuals or groups who have made an impact in society.

Calls for foreign intervention at Hong Kong rally; city braces for 11th weekend of protests



Thousands gather at Chater Park in downtown Hong Kong for a rally calling on the US and the UK to impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials who they said have suppressed rights and freedoms in the territory.ST PHOTO: LIM YAN LIANG



A series of marches is likely to take place on Saturday and Sunday, even though police have rejected applications for the mass gatherings to proceed.

Myopia centre opens in Bedok to explore new model of care; nearly nine in 10 adults expected to suffer from condition by 2050



Run by doctors from the Singapore National Eye Centre, the clinic will provide comprehensive care, especially for patients suffering from high myopia, and at the same time carry out research.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Run by doctors from the Singapore National Eye Centre, the new centre in Bedok North aims to boost the way Singapore tackles the growing problem by bringing specialist care closer to communities.

Bus involved in fatal Tuas crash was travelling at three times the 'safe speed'



The Malaysia-registered bus that was involved in the fatal accident on a ramp near the arrival hall of Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 26, 2019.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DEEJAY NESH



Two passengers in the Malaysia-registered bus were flung out of the vehicle in a fatal accident on a ramp near the arrival hall of Tuas Checkpoint in February 2019.

Disney Mulan star Liu Yifei, Jackie Chan slammed for comments on Hong Kong protests



Actors Jackie Chan and Liu Yifei have come under fire online for their remarks regarding the ongoing Hong Kong protests.PHOTOS: AFP, SHAW ORGANISATION



Several actors have come under fire online for their remarks regarding the ongoing Hong Kong protests.

White walls and monotone furniture: The rise of the minimalist cafes



Banchong Cafe is one of at least five cafes with minimalist interiors that have popped up in the past four months as more food and beverage owners eschew overly trendy decor for a timeless design.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



At least five cafes with minimalist interiors have popped up in the past four months, offering cool drinks amid stylish settings.

