Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 11

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 11.

Cashless payments to firms, government with PayNow Corporate

The push for a cashless society will take a big step forward when PayNow Corporate is launched next week, allowing businesses to receive funds directly from local accounts at participating banks, businesses and banks said.

Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak to go on trial on Feb 12; application for gag order on media dismissed

Malaysia's High Court dismissed an application by the former prime minister for a gag order on the media, prohibiting it from discussing the merits of the criminal cases against him.

Nasa counts down to launch of first spacecraft to 'touch Sun'

By coming closer to the Sun than any spacecraft in history, the probe's main goal is to unveil the secrets of the corona, the unusual atmosphere around Sun.

New-age offices with the works

Co-working spaces offer unique features and services to cater to specific groups of clients.

A birthday special at Istana for inspiring Singaporeans

Some 1,300 guests were at the National Day reception hosted by Madam Halimah at the Istana. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and their wives also attended the reception.

Jail for dentist who duped CPF Board into disbursing over $400,000 from patients' Medisave accounts

Steven Ang Kiam Hau, 44, is now out on $250,000 bail. If he decides not to appeal against the sentence, he will surrender himself at the State Courts on Aug 17 to begin his jail term.

Lombok earthquake: Survivor chipped his way out of rubble with hammer

Survivors of the quake are sharing stories of their escape, even as the death toll continued to climb and there are worries that a humanitarian crisis is looming in West Nusa Tenggara province.

Limiting global warming easier said than done

While meeting goal set by Paris pact is possible in theory, changing habits and mindsets an uphill task, say experts.

Tackling the day's catch... before 10am

At 2am on a Sunday, most people would either be sound asleep or making their way home after a night out.

Clarke Quay nightspots get trial liquor licensing extension to 4am on all Fridays

Partygoers who visit Clarke Quay on Friday nights can now imbibe alcohol for an hour longer until 4am the next day at popular nightspots like Zouk, Attica and The Pump Room every week, instead of two Fridays a month.

