Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 10.
Stand up, stand up for Singapore: 27,000 spectators mark nation's 54th birthday
The lyrics "Stand up for Singapore" took a literal turn when spectators at the Padang spontaneously rose to their feet, time and again, moved by the emotion of marking the nation's 54th birthday.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protests hurt economy more than Sars, 2008 crisis
Mrs Lam said her administration would not make concessions just to appease demonstrators.
Trump roils markets with comments on China trade, Huawei
He even called a September round of trade talks into question, reviving concerns on financial markets that the bilateral dispute is unlikely to end anytime soon.
Singaporean family welcomes seventh child on National Day
From now on, August the ninth will not just mean National Day in the Ong household.
North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: South Korea
The latest launch comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
NMP, experts call for review of how disability is defined
They say mental health conditions should be regarded as disability for government help schemes.
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
The latest Household Expenditure Survey found that expenditure on accommodation services, food and health increased.
Major power cut hits homes, transport in parts of Britain
National Grid, which owns the electricity transmission system in England and Wales, said there had been "issues" with two power generators.
Aug 9, 1965: Poetry and history
Poet and playwright Robert Yeo recollects how he and veteran local poet Edwin Thumboo witnessed Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965 through their writing.
28-year-old loves his BMW of 22 years
Financial adviser Joseph Goh's BMW 316i Compact is into its third COE and still cruising along.