Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 10.

Stand up, stand up for Singapore: 27,000 spectators mark nation's 54th birthday



Spectators on their feet during the grand finale of yesterday's National Day Parade at the Padang, where Singapore's first NDP was held in 1966. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The lyrics "Stand up for Singapore" took a literal turn when spectators at the Padang spontaneously rose to their feet, time and again, moved by the emotion of marking the nation's 54th birthday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protests hurt economy more than Sars, 2008 crisis



Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that it was a consensus view that Hong Kong society would need time to heal, but for that to happen, the city needed a respite from more protests. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mrs Lam said her administration would not make concessions just to appease demonstrators.

Trump roils markets with comments on China trade, Huawei



The US and China have been locked in a trade dispute with tit-for-tat import tariffs that have roiled global financial markets and raised worries about global economic growth.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



He even called a September round of trade talks into question, reviving concerns on financial markets that the bilateral dispute is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Singaporean family welcomes seventh child on National Day



Mr Dan Ong and his wife Sue with their seven children including newborn Megan. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



From now on, August the ninth will not just mean National Day in the Ong household.

North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: South Korea



An image supplied on Aug 7, 2019 shows a test missile launch at an unidentified location in North Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS



The latest launch comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

NMP, experts call for review of how disability is defined



The Special Employment Credit scheme offers a monthly wage subsidy of about $200 to employers for every employee with a disability who is hired, like Ms Carmen Tan Yin Xin (left), 23, and Ms Rachael Lum Yuan Ting, 19, who work at Foreword Coffee. But the scheme excludes staff with mental health issues because such conditions do not fall into Singapore's definition of a disability. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



They say mental health conditions should be regarded as disability for government help schemes.

Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes



The average household spent about $120 a month on clothing and footwear, down from about $160 in the 2012/2013 poll. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The latest Household Expenditure Survey found that expenditure on accommodation services, food and health increased.

Major power cut hits homes, transport in parts of Britain



Commuters wait for delayed trains at a station in London. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



National Grid, which owns the electricity transmission system in England and Wales, said there had been "issues" with two power generators.

Aug 9, 1965: Poetry and history



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Poet and playwright Robert Yeo recollects how he and veteran local poet Edwin Thumboo witnessed Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965 through their writing.

28-year-old loves his BMW of 22 years



Mr Joseph Goh and his 22-year-old BMW 316i Compact, which he says he enjoys driving more than his parents' two BMWs at home. He estimates he may have spent about $20,000 over the past eight years to keep it running well.PHOTO: LIONEL SEAH



Financial adviser Joseph Goh's BMW 316i Compact is into its third COE and still cruising along.

