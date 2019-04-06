Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 6

NKF to build more dialysis centres in polyclinics, community hospitals and CCs
New centres located in Punggol Polyclinic and Toa Payoh West Community Club are due to be operational by September this year and August next year respectively.
Wirecard director suspected of fraud no longer at company
Sources said Mr Edo Kurniawan had not been seen in the office for weeks since the accusations surfaced in February, and his Singaporean colleagues had told police investigators that they had lost contact with the senior accounting executive.
Dark clouds loom over surprise Thai election winner
The Future Forward Party is now under siege, fighting off criminal charges and allegations that it is hostile to the monarchy. What happens next could fundamentally alter the political equation.
Workers' Party will not call for repeal of Section 377A as there is no consensus among its leaders: Pritam
Noting the deepening cultural war between conservatives and liberals, party chief Pritam Singh highlighted his concern that turning Section 377A into a political issue may worsen divisions in society.
Integrated resorts' $9b investment will help Singapore stay ahead of rivals: Analysts
The new $9 billion investment in Singapore's two integrated resorts, announced this week, will cement their appeal amid stiffening regional competition for a slice of the pie, analysts said.
Seoul declares national disaster as winds fan giant forest fire
Fanned by strong winds, the blaze quickly spread, incinerating 400 homes and 500 hectares of land while the authorities deployed some 900 fire engines and tens of thousands of personnel to bring it under control.
Ammonia pollution: Water supply restored in most Kulai homes
Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah told ST he had received 31 complaints from affected residents and clean-up operations were under way. He said only the PUB-owned sites had not resumed operations as at 3pm Friday.
Basketball: Harlem Globetrotters wow fans with their magical brand of entertaining basketball
The Harlem Globetrotters entertained more than 3,000 spectators in their exhibition match against the Washington Generals with their usual four-point shots, dance parties and stunts such as climbing on top of the basketball hoop and "arguing" with the referee.
Australian winegrowers putting sunscreen on grapes
Hotter weather prompts new solutions from winegrowers as harvest patterns change and alcohol content rises.
Sprained neck, swollen eye for 60-year-old security supervisor punched in face at Roxy Square
The incident, which the police have classified as a case of voluntarily causing hurt, left Mr Andrew Lim with a swollen eye, a sprained neck and broken glasses.