Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, April 28.
Malaysia election: Diversity of candidates to win big for BN, says Najib on eve of Nomination Day
Today, candidates who want to contest Malaysia's 14th general election, which observers expect to be a close fight, will register themselves with the Election Commission.
Green-arrow turns: Move shows results
Previous moves to remove discretionary right turns at accident-prone junctions have yielded results, according to data from the Land Transport Authority's Black Spot programme.
Malaysia election: Which way will voters sway?
The election is expected to be the closest ever, but unseating the Barisan Nasional coalition will require a bigger swing by a stuttering opposition.
Interactive: Key moments of the inter-Korea summit
The 22-second handshake and the unscripted moments - the highlights of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.
Inter-Korea summit: A good start, but lack of details on denuclearisation disappoints some
While the two leaders managed to build strong rapport, some observers felt that the meeting had failed to narrow down details of the proposed denuclearisation.
Singapore seeks consensus on tackling Asean challenges
Singapore does not expect all regional issues to be resolved during its chairmanship of Asean, but it hopes to develop consensus on an overall approach to them, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Indonesian maid falls from Simei HDB block while 'cleaning windows'
In videos that have been circulating on Facebook, the 27-year-old Indonesian maid could be seen being held by her arm by a man inside a second-storey unit.
Prince William and Kate name their baby Louis Arthur Charles
The name likely pays tribute to Prince William’s great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by the Irish Republican Army in 1979, while Charles is the name of Prince William’s father.
Suspect in 'Golden State Killer' case makes court appearance in wheelchair
An ex-policeman charged with murder in connection with a string of rapes and killings across California attributed to the "Golden State Killer" made a brief initial court appearance on Friday, sitting in a wheelchair.
Swedish disco group Abba reunites to record two brand new songs
Sweden's legendary disco group Abba announced that all four members had reunited by recording two new songs after 35 years.