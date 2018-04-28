Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, April 28.

Malaysia election: Diversity of candidates to win big for BN, says Najib on eve of Nomination Day



Party flags in the town of Permatang Pauh, mainland Penang, yesterday. Candidates who want to contest in Malaysia's 14th general election will register themselves today. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Today, candidates who want to contest Malaysia's 14th general election, which observers expect to be a close fight, will register themselves with the Election Commission.

Green-arrow turns: Move shows results



This traffic junction which links Yishun Avenues 1 and 2 and Lentor Avenue was identified by the LTA as an accident-prone spot. Red, amber and green turn-arrow lights were installed to help prevent traffic accidents. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



Previous moves to remove discretionary right turns at accident-prone junctions have yielded results, according to data from the Land Transport Authority's Black Spot programme.

Malaysia election: Which way will voters sway?



Malaysians go to polls on May 9, and boat owners in Penang have nailed their colours to the mast. Polls by two opposition-linked think-tanks point to a narrower win for BN this time. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The election is expected to be the closest ever, but unseating the Barisan Nasional coalition will require a bigger swing by a stuttering opposition.

Interactive: Key moments of the inter-Korea summit

The 22-second handshake and the unscripted moments - the highlights of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Inter-Korea summit: A good start, but lack of details on denuclearisation disappoints some



The first face-to-face meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae In, 65, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 34, played out like a reunion of long-lost siblings with hear-warming vibes. PHOTO: AFP



While the two leaders managed to build strong rapport, some observers felt that the meeting had failed to narrow down details of the proposed denuclearisation.

Singapore seeks consensus on tackling Asean challenges



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed leaders and delegates from Asean's 10 member states at a working dinner at the Istana April 27, 2018, as part of the 32nd Asean summit. PHOTO: ASEAN2018 ORGANISING COMMITTEE



Singapore does not expect all regional issues to be resolved during its chairmanship of Asean, but it hopes to develop consensus on an overall approach to them, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Indonesian maid falls from Simei HDB block while 'cleaning windows'



The woman could be seen being held by her arm by a man inside a second-storey unit. She was seen in another video clip lying at the foot of the block. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/GRACE MAYZON



In videos that have been circulating on Facebook, the 27-year-old Indonesian maid could be seen being held by her arm by a man inside a second-storey unit.

Prince William and Kate name their baby Louis Arthur Charles



Prince Louis of Cambridge, Louis Arthur Charles, son of Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is carried from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, on April 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The name likely pays tribute to Prince William’s great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by the Irish Republican Army in 1979, while Charles is the name of Prince William’s father.

Suspect in 'Golden State Killer' case makes court appearance in wheelchair



DeAngelo appears in court for his arraignment. PHOTO: AFP



An ex-policeman charged with murder in connection with a string of rapes and killings across California attributed to the "Golden State Killer" made a brief initial court appearance on Friday, sitting in a wheelchair.

Swedish disco group Abba reunites to record two brand new songs



After 35 years, the four members of Abba have reunited by recording two new songs. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ABBA



Sweden's legendary disco group Abba announced that all four members had reunited by recording two new songs after 35 years.

